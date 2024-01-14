The Original Ghostbusters Are Back Again For Frozen Empire, But Turns Out There Will Be Some Tension Between Dan Aykroyd And Ernie Hudson’s Characters

Thankfully for fans, one of Hollywood’s biggest supernatural franchises just won’t die, as the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is rising up the firepole as one of the most anticipated upcoming 2024 movies . The follow-up to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like it’ll be a more rambunctious and delightfully evil adventure than its predecessor, and it sounds like audiences can expect a change in authority where Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson’s Ray and Winston are concerned.

Though the titular group of haunting thwarters was co-founded by Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz alongside Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman and Ivan Reitman’s Egon Spengler, it sounds like this sequel is finally giving Hudson’s Winston Zeddmore a bigger and much-deserved spotlight. As it was set up in Afterlife ’s ending , Winston now has the funds to bring ‘Busting back in a big way, which apparently causes a bit of professional strife with Ray.

Speaking with Empire , Dan Aykroyd offers an update for his paranormal-minded scientist, and how his own goals and intentions may run up against some friction from the Ghostbusters’ new benefactor. In his words:

Ray’s been retired! He’s got fitness problems, insurance problems – Winston’s the shot-caller now and he decides Ray should step back from the ghostbusting frontline and just be an advisor. Ray does not like this. Gozer’s gone, but there’s an equally terrible threat emerging from Queens – by way of the Indus Valley – and Ray wants to be out there, driving the Cadillac.

I love this possibly game-changing shift in roles and duties for the O.G. Ghostbusters. With Afterlife’s story going so hard on honoring the late, great Ivan Reitman , the sequel will understandably give its living heroes a bigger tribute, with Winston seemingly earning the more lucrative status.

So unless Ray wants to sit on the sidelines as New York City falls prey to sub-zero threats, he needs to figure out a way to convince Winston he’s still got what it takes. Even if it’s just taking on more of a mentor role for Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor and the younger generation.

Don’t expect Winston himself to have turned into a hands-off corporate shill, however, as Ernie Hudson confirmed that his character will be playing as active a role as anyone when the ectoplasm hits the fan. As he put it:

Winston’s a wealthy guy now, and he’s funding research into new technology and the science behind ghostbusting. When the world is threatened… Who you gonna call? He suits up with the rest of them.

Having Winston become a more active and foundational role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was very important to Ernie Hudson, is “very happy” that his character will move the story forward after years of being viewed as an add-on. I can't wait to see three different generations of actors suiting up and facing off against the mysterious Death Chill serving as the sequel's big threat.

No big details were shared about Bill Murray's Peter Venkman, beyond Jason Reitman confirming that the comedy legend will indeed be back for the sequel. (He popped up in the first trailer, in case anyone thought he wouldn't be around.) The new movie is also set to bring back Annie Potts' Janine, as well as William Atherton's Walter Peck.

Check out the trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below!

As one of many upcoming horror movies set to chill audiences to the core, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 22, 2024.