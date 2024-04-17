After Ghostbusters OG Ernie Hudson Went Viral For Looking Ageless During Frozen Empire Premiere, He Explained Why He Was Wearing A T-Shirt At The Event

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire didn't wow critics, but the physique of one of the franchise's OGs absolutely impressed a lot of people amid the legacy sequel's debut. Cast member Ernie Hudson went viral when images of the man, looking incredible at the film's premiere, hit the Internet. Now, the veteran actor has spoken about the response and revealed the hilarious reason that he ended up only wearing a t-shirt while walking the red carpet.

Ernie Hudson was snapped at the Frozen Empire premiere in a black tee, which showed off the actor's well-trained physique quite well. He certainly doesn't look decades older than he did as part of the original cast. However, Hudson tells Men’s Health that he wasn’t aiming to be a thirst trap. In fact, there's actually a very simple (and incredibly reasonable) explanation as to why the star was only sporting that shirt when posing for photographers. On his modest attire, Hudson said…

I was actually a little embarrassed with the T-shirt, but my jacket had a smudge on it. I wasn't flexing or anything, I didn't really think about it. But it's nice to be noticed. It's flattering in a lot of ways. But when the age thing comes up, it's like, 'oh we're surprised you're still alive!' It would be nice if they said I was sexy and then say I'm 78.

Ernie Hudson certainly looked great at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and it's not hard to understand why he went viral after those photos were snapped. While a lot of jokes are made about the fact that 55-year-old Paul Rudd never ages, he’s got nothing on 78-year-old Hudson. Though, as the actor says here, he wishes he could get the compliments before people bring up his age, which is definitely understandable.

The Miss Congeniality 2 alum goes on to explain just how he looks as good as he does. He reportedly hasn’t had a drink since he was 19, following an incident where he ended up in a drunk tank. However, working out is a rather recent new addition to the actor’s schedule. It's honestly amazing that his body remained in solid shape into his 70s without formal gym work. It was only in the last few years that he felt the need to start working out to keep in the shape he wanted to be in.

It’s certainly all working out for him. All in all, Ernie Hudson has really gotten notice as of late, after years of being overlooked as a Ghostbuster. He looks great and feels great as well, and I'm here for it. Whether we’ll have a chance to see him again alongside the other proton pack-wielding heroes remains to be seen. If so, however, maybe the rest of them should hit the gym if they don’t want to be left behind.

You can see the actor and his co-stars in action by checking out Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire -- one of the biggest 2024 movie schedule titles -- in theaters now.