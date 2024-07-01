Gladiator 2’s Paul Mescal Opens Up About Getting Ripped For His Role And Reveals The Training Pitfall He Avoided

Gladiator 2 is just around the corner, and there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. The film features an all-star leading man cast that includes Denzel Washington , Pedro Pascal, and Paul Mescal. Initial images from the film were recently released and it already looks phenomenal, invoking imagery from the first Gladiator film with its own epic twist. The cast also looks jacked, and Mescal opened up about how he got shredded for the part, and avoided missteps that would’ve held him back.

In an interview with Vanity Fair , the Normal People alum chatted about the upcoming action epic and getting into Gladiator shape for the film. Working out for this movie in particular was a unique task, as he was expected to look like a strong Roman warrior, instead of achieving modern day male aesthetics which is the goal for most actors getting in shape for a movie. Mescal was hyper aware of this, and knew to try and avoid this even when first starting his workouts. He explained:

I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan. I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.

There is definitely a time and place for the perfect “underwear model” type look Mescal is referring to. Glen Powell’s workout for Anyone but You made him look like a traditional Hollywood leading man in a rom-com. They even made a joke in the movie about this kind of aesthetic, calling it “hot girl fit.” Ryan Gosling also had to achieve this particular aesthetic for Ken in Barbie, and worked out hard for that almost manufactured male physique . However the gladiator look is something supposed to emulate the past, and is a much more rugged, natural appearance. This kind of buff has a purpose, and is not just meant to make the actor more conventionally attractive.

Based on initial images from the film, Mescal totally put in the right kinds of workouts at the gym. He looks strong and powerful, ready for a battle or even to fight a rhinoceros . The Oscar nominee reflected on his experience getting into shape for the role, and how he had to adjust to the feeling of putting on so much muscle mass. He explained he felt awkward at first, and affected the way he presented himself, saying:

Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling. You carry yourself differently. It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film.

It makes sense that the physical act of altering your body can change the way you move about the world. This is probably extremely helpful for acting, as you are able to find a character in this new presentation, and use it to separate a character from the actor. The role is a different one for Mescal, who has mostly participated in emotionally resonant character dramas like Aftersun and All Of Us Strangers. Gladiator 2 is physically and metaphorically asking him to flex new muscles, and I personally can’t wait to see how his new look helps him transform into the role.

You can see Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2, which hits theaters on November 22nd . It is one of the buzziest blockbuster movies of the year, so make sure to check it out on the biggest screen possible this Fall. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .