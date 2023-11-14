Glen Powell Worked Out Shirtless And Showed His Butt For New Magazine Spread, And Holy Ripped

Actor Glen Powell's starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years. He became a household name thanks to his role in Top Gun: Maverick, and it seems like just about anything could happen with his booming career. His role in the Tom Cruise movie included Maverick's iconic shirtless football game, and now Powell has once again put his ripped body on display. The Scream Queens alum worked out shirtless and showed his bare butt for a new magazine spread, and holy muscles.

Glen Powell and the rest of Top Gun: Maverick's cast got jacked for the movie, and it certainly seems like he's been keeping up with his physical fitness since then. Men's Health recently posted both video and images from his cover shoot, some of which are nude. Check out a clip of him working out below:

Talk about an adonis. Glen Powell looks like he's got basically no fat on his body, especially his midsection where those washboard abs are on display. He clearly puts in a ton of work on his fitness regimen, and has earned his spot as the cover model of Men's Health. And that steamy video isn't the only content that's making the rounds online.

Because in addition to swimming and working out, he also posed for a full spread of images. And he even stripped down to just a towel in the photo shoot, which you can see below. And in the third image Powell shows off his bare butt, in an image that will no doubt live on the internet forever. Check it out below:

While I'm sure Glen Powell has a strict diet in order to get this level of ripped, it looks like there's also cake on the menu thanks to the photo showing off his glutes. While in the cover story he talks about dating struggles, I can't imagine that this photo shoot will do anything but result in more folks tryin got throw themselves at the Top Gun actor.

Of course, there are already plenty of rumors circulating about the 35 year-old star's personal life. Specifically, rumors that Powell and Sydney Sweeney are dating after filming their upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You (see the trailer here). The pair of actors have denied these reports, but that hasn't stopped the internet from speculating about their possible romantic connection.

It should be interesting to see where Glen Powell's career heads next, and how his ripped physique possibly factors in. In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, he recently starred opposite Jonathan Majors in Devotion. But some fans are hoping to see him join a superhero franchise, and there are 5 MCU characters Powell would be perfect to play.

Anyone But You will hit theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.