Good Burger 2's Kel Mitchell Jokes That He Looks Like Jada Pinkett Smith From Set It Off When In Costume, And I Can't Unsee It

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson are coming back to take our order for the Good Burger sequel, which will be available with a Paramount+ subscription. The announcement of the Kenan & Kel duo reteaming for the comedy sequel will answer our questions of what became of Dexter and Ed after saving their fast food joint from the corrupted competition next door. But now when you look at Kel Mitchell playing the clumsy yet lovable Ed the second time around, you won’t be able to unsee how similar his costume looks to Jada Pinkett Smith’s character from the 1996 film Set It Off.

It’s hard to believe it’s been close to 26 years since we last saw Dexter and Ed’s hilarious antics keeping their burger joint in one piece. Just when you thought the last we’d see of this restaurant would be the time Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson came together for a Good Burger skit . Well, Good Burger is back in business and so is this comedy duo. New behind-the-scenes footage will leave you shocked not only that Mitchell has aged like fine wine, but that he hilariously mentioned while in Ed attire that he has a similar look to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Stony” from the ensemble heist action film Set It Off. After you take a look at this hysterical Instagram video below, you won’t be able to unsee the shocking resemblance.

Kel Mitchell’s video not only reveals the iconic Burgermobile in its renovated fashion, but that the All That alum has seen fans’ reactions to saying he looks like Jada Pinkett Smith’s Set It Off character “Stony” who robs a bank with a group of women. He made sure to give a shout-out to the Girls Trip actress and Queen Latifah in his caption. As Mitchell gave us a throwback to this ‘90s film, I’m feeling more nostalgic now than ever before.

Now, I won’t be able to watch this crime heist film the same way again without picturing Ed’s face on “Stony’s” body! With box braids being such a trend in the ‘90s when Good Burger and Set It Off were released, it’s no wonder we see these two characters with the same hairstyle. With Kenan Thompson saying Good Burger 2 is likely to hit Paramount+ sometime around Thanksgiving of this year, maybe that means that box braids can make a comeback with fans of the old and new generations watching the anticipated sequel.

Something else to know about the upcoming Good Burger 2 movie is that it will bring us into the present day with the return of Dexter Reed, who becomes a failed inventor in need of a job. Who should come to help him but his good buddy Ed who gives him his old job back at Good Burger. But as Dexter’s latest hijinks threaten the existence of Good Burger, everyone will need to come together to prevent another disaster from happening. It’s nice to know that after all of these years, Good Burger has always been there for Dexter as well as his long-time friend and partner. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who wrote the 1997 Good Burger film and All That sketches, will be returning to the upcoming film as well. With the original cast and writing team coming back to serve us a sequel we’ve all been waiting for, this makes us wish the year would go by faster for this movie to hit our Paramount+ subscriptions .