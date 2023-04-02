Good Burger 2: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Sequel

One way to make ‘90s kids feel old is to point out that Good Burger came out more than 25 years ago. But, one way to make those same Millennials feel like they’re kids in the ‘90s again is to tell them that Good Burger 2 is happening, like, for real this time. And that’s exactly what we aim to do with this menu of items regarding the long-awaited sequel to the summer 1997 comedy movie based on the classic All That sketch starring Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson and his longtime friend, Kel Mitchell .

What once seemed like something that would never happen outside of a brief reunion on late night talk shows or SNL will soon become a reality, one that fans of ‘90s Nickelodeon shows and movies should be excited about. Below is everything we know about the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie, including information on its release window, cast, the story, and just about everything you’d care to know about Good Burger 2.

Though Paramount Pictures has yet to reveal an exact release date for Good Burger 2, the sequel to 1997's delicious food movie is slated to premiere on Paramount+ at some point in the latter part of the year. Kenan Thompson added fuel to this charbroiled grill at ‘90s Con in March 2023, when the comedian revealed that the movie should be out at some point around “Thanksgiving-ish or something like that,” according to People.com .

Expect to hear much more about the release date as we push our way through the next few months, which will be spent anxiously waiting for news on the long-in-the-works sequel.

Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Lead The Good Burger 2 Cast

Trying to imagine a Good Burger movie without Kenan Thompson’s Dexter Reed or Kel Mitchell’s Ed is like trying to figure out what one of those Mondo Burgers taste like. Sure, it’s a way to spend some time for those with a morbid curiosity, but it’s not all that enjoyable. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about that problem (the Dexter/Ed situation, not those gargantuan patties), as the stars of the first movie are returning for a second serving, Paramount Pictures has announced.

There is no word on if any other member of the cast will be returning to the fast food joint later this year, but Thompson was all about trying to get his friends and other celebrities to show up, even if for a short cameo, when speaking at ‘90s Con. It wouldn’t be out of the norm, as the first movie featured a ton of great cameos, including Shaq, Carmen Electra, and George Clinton in one of the film’s most memorable scenes.

And you know, Keke Palmer, who was part of SNL ’s hilarious “Kenan and Kelly” skit in December 2022, would be perfect for Good Burger 2 if she’s willing.

The Movie Will Follow Dexter Reed As He Rejoins The Good Burger Crew Alongside Ed

Though we don’t know a whole lot about the Good Burger 2 cast, Paramount Pictures has given us a hefty sample of what is to come in the upcoming movie.

Set years after the events of the first film, the story picks up when a down-on-his-luck Dexter finds himself in need of a job after his latest invention fails to materialize. Luckily for him, and fans of the property, his old friend Ed is there to help him out once again, this time offering him his old job back at the friendly burger joint. It isn’t all fun and games, however, as Dexter’s latest plan could blow up the entire operation and put Good Burger on the brink of extinction.

The nature of Dexter’s plan has yet to be revealed, but if he’s still up to the type of games he was playing with Ed’s secret sauce back in 1997, then this could be another epic disaster in the making.

The Writing Team Behind The Original Good Burger Sketches And Movie Are Back For The Sequel

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell aren’t the only major players from the first movie who will be returning for the upcoming sequel, as Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, the writing team behind the 1997 theatrical release and the All That sketches on which it was based, penned the sequel’s script.

Paramount Pictures’ announcement that Kopelow and Seifert had written the sequel came just a few months after Mitchell told the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast that he sat down for a table read, saying that the story, and script, were both great.

It has also been revealed that Phil Traill, who has worked on shows like The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Modern Family will be sitting in the director’s chair.

There Has Been Talk Of A Good Burger Sequel For Years

Though Good Burger 2 is just now building up steam, there has been talk of a sequel to the Nickelodeon movie for a number of years now, and a lot of it has to do with Thompson and Mitchell reprising their roles on the now famous 2015 “reunion” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . Back in 2018, just a few years removed from the viral moment, Mitchell told TMZ that the sequel idea was born from that appearance, adding that he and Thompson had discussed the prospect of a second movie at the time.

A few years later, in 2021, Mitchell told Today that he and Thompson were still down to make the movie, but they were letting the execs at Paramount and Nickelodeon work out all the details. Mitchell also added that even his kids wanted to see a second movie. Shortly after that, Mitchell told CinemaBlend that he and Thompson were still under contract for a third movie at Paramount Pictures, which will ultimately end up being Good Burger 2.

Production On Good Burger 2 Is Set To Get Underway In Summer 2023

At long last, cameras will start rolling on Good Burger 2 at some point this summer, which is great news for those who have been waiting since July 1997 for the continuation of Dexter and Ed’s story. During a March 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Thompson revealed that production is slated to kick off at some point this summer , adding that everyone was waiting on him to finish “upstairs,” implying his SNL commitments, which should wrap up by the end of May.

It won’t be long now until we are hearing that classic line: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”