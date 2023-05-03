Great Scott, Fans Are Having A Blast After Back To The Future’s Christopher Lloyd Asks Them About Fave Movie Costumes

Throughout Christopher Lloyd’s acting career, it’s very rare to see this character actor look like an average simpleton. Many of Lloyd's best movies have been defined by his memorable costumes, whether he’s donning the wild white hair to play Back to the Future’s "Doc" Brown, or the spooky makeup he wore playing Uncle Fester in the Addams Family movies. When this Emmy Award winner asked his fans which of his signature movie costumes was their favorite, the internet took no pauses revealing their picks.

One of the best ways to get into character is by physically transforming into the unique role you’re playing, which Christopher Lloyd has been phenomenal at doing. The "Doc" Brown actor took to Twitter to ask fans which of his film looks was their favorite, with many people giving their answers. Of course, a t pick was playing the time-traveling inventor Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown as part of the cast of the Back to the Future movies .

No time traveler is complete without the goggles!

Playing “Doc” Brown truly was a role that Christopher Lloyd made into his own. He portrayed an inventor dedicated and passionate about his work, and his eccentricities and “Great Scott!” verboseness are what make this quirky character very unique. When talking about the success of the Back to the Future movies , Lloyd has spoken about loving the influence fans have had on them, whether it's wanting a career in science or brightening a person’s childhood. You’d have to be very lucky to take part in a film that had such a moving effect on people decades later. Another tweet showed a picture of Lloyd as the classic Star Trek villain, Commander Kruge (who was once thought Idris Elba would be a good fit to play).

The goatee. It worked for Spock, too.

Under that distinctive head shape and goatee, you wouldn’t even recognize Christopher Lloyd! Commander Kruge was a Klingon officer featured in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. A far cry away from “Doc” Brown, Kruge was the villain audiences loved to hate who was responsible for the destruction of the U.S.S. Enterprise and killing Kirk’s son, David Marcus. Lloyd's theatrical performance in the role sure made him unforgettable. This next Twitter post may not come from a movie, but from the ‘70s sitcom Taxi where his role as Jim Ignatowski sent audiences at home in hysterics.

Love all your work, but Jim will always be my favorite, and the outfit was perfect!

Sporting wild hair and denim attire, Christopher Lloyd played Reverend Jim “Iggy” Ignatowski, who was generally spaced out and a real symbol for the drug culture of the '60s. And you can’t forget the memorable episode with “Iggy” having strange difficulty answering the simplest questions on his written driver’s exam! After his five-season run, the character of “Iggy” was considered one of TV Guide’s "50 Greatest TV Characters of All Time" and Lloyd received two Emmys for the role. A Twitter post just had to include this character actor’s infamous role as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family movies.

pic.twitter.com/oDg70y5CExMay 1, 2023 See more

His dark fur coat, pale skin, dark circles under his eyes, and bizarre electric behavior helped make the role of Uncle Fester live in our memories over 30 years after Christopher Lloyd’s first appearance in the series. We can also thank Lloyd for providing Fred Armisen inspiration for how to play the creepy role when it was reprised in Netflix’s Wednesday. No wonder Armisen's performance was on point during his run on the show.