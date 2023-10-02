Gwyneth Paltrow Says Apple Had To Tell Her She Went Viral On TikTok Over Her (Seemingly) Intense Diet

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow decided to retire from acting so she could dedicate time to her wellness company Goop, she’s gone more viral than ever before. While Goop has made headlines for its exploding vagina candle , the founder herself was under thin ice on TikTok after explaining her (seemingly) intense diet. But Paltrow didn’t know she was TikTok famous for unveiling her diet until her daughter, Apple, broke the news to her.

Towards the beginning of the year, a TikTok video showed Gwyneth Paltrow guest-starring on The Art of Being Well podcast where she revealed her diet consisted of only coffee in the morning, bone broth for lunch, and a veggie-filled video. Little did the Goop founder know that she was getting the reputation of being an “Almond Mom” to TikTokers. Actually, Paltrow’s daughter Apple knew who, according to the NY Times , told her mom about being mocked on the video platform.

About the bone broth? Oh my God. Was I aware? Apple was like, ‘Mom, you’re on TikTok.’

That must have been a startling discovery for the former actress. The reception Gwyneth Paltrow got from the viral TikTok video wasn’t pretty. Comments accused the Ironman star of starving herself and that her diet “sounds like a colonoscopy prep.” Even a dietician weighed in that Paltrow’s diet didn’t seem healthy as her “restrictive eating” consisted mainly of beverages and not enough food. Her inspiration for the bone broth diet was after gaining weight during COVID and deciding to embark on “intuitive dieting” taking supplements to support a healthier gut.

Despite all of the backlash, Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t let any of it get to her. The Proof actress responded to the hate by explaining she’s been working with her doctor for two years on her diet focusing on vegetables, healthy carbs, protein, and non-inflammatory foods. Paltrow also told the NY Times she eats three meals a day and has her own idea of what healthy foods are to her.

I think a European croissant is a superfood, by the way. Today I had a peanut butter smoothie. And for lunch we had a chopped Italian chicken salad.

While a European croissant is super good, I don’t know if you’d put it under the “superfood” category unless it was made of plant-based ingredients. Peanut butter smoothies, on the other hand, can be healthy as peanut butter is a good source of protein and healthy fats. You just have to be careful about what milk to use. Italian chicken salads are also very healthy towards getting a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Gwyneth Paltrow is clearly confident in her food choices as she shared a slew of food posts of the types of food the Oscar winner eats. Based on the varying choices the Shakespeare in Love actress consumes, it looks like Paltrow knows what she’s doing more than the internet gives her credit for.