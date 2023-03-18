Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Backlash Over Viral Diet Plan After Meghan McCain And More Celebs Comment On It

Gwyneth Paltrow has been praised for her plethora of performances, though her fitness and self-care methods have received some mixed reactions from fans. Many have commented on the merits of some of the 50-year-old Goop founder’s methods, with some even questioning if her recommendations are “pseudoscience.” This past week, Paltrow caused a stir again when she revealed her diet plan , with the comments going viral. The A-lister is now reacting to the flurry of responses – some of which came from fellow celebrities like Meghan McCain and Bethenny Frankel.

How Gwyneth Paltrow Reacted After The Public Took Issue With Her Routine

The Oscar winner recently appeared on Dr. Will Cole’s The Art of Being Well podcast, during which she broke down her habits to the physician. Her comments seemed to give many the impression that she wasn’t eating enough on a daily basis. Days after the interview went live, Gwyneth Paltrow addressed the matter during a Q&A on her Instagram stories. She explained that she’s been working with Cole for some time now and that he’s been helping her form a nutrition approach that’s viable as she deals with chronic ailments:

Okay, so let's jump into this. So I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff. And I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory, right? So lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation, and it's been working really well. This is, you know, based on my medical results, and extensive testing that I've done over time.

In past interviews, the star has been candid about how COVID has impacted her life, including how she gained weight amid lockdown like a number of others. Her comments suggest that this approach to her diet has been beneficial for her amid her specific situation. On that note, the actress ( who filled in for Julia Roberts in Shakespeare in Love ) stressed that she didn’t mean to list these facts in order to give advice. She was simply aiming to have a “transparent” discussion with her doctor:

So just to finish, you know, this was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctor. It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of, you know, eating whatever I want and eating you know, French fries and whatever but my baseline has been like to try to be healthy and to eat foods that you know will really calm the system down.

Some may appreciate the clarity that was provided here. However, the backlash that arose from those initial comments is still worth making note of.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Actually Say About Her Diet Plan And How Have People Reacted?

In the viral TikTok clip from the interview, the Marvel star explained that in the morning, she aims to “have some things that won't spike my blood sugar,” which makes coffee a go-to for her. She also said that she prefers to have “soup for lunch,” specifically “bone broth.” And when it comes to dinner, she aims to eat “according to Paleo” so, as a result, she consumes “lots of vegetables” that help “to support my detox.”

In addition to her eating habits, Gwyneth Paltrow also touched on the way in which she stays active during the day. She apparently participates in an “hour of movement” on the daily and also spends 30 minutes in an infrared sauna. All of these sentiments seemed to draw concern from commentators. After Paltrow was called out, even a dietician weighed in, saying that her regimen is “actually not that healthy-sounding at all.” Former The View host Meghan McCain also didn’t mince words when discussing the situation in a column for DailyMail.com :

And oh yeah, Paltrow does the entire interview hooked up to an intravenous drip and waxes poetic about the different kinds of IV bags she prefers. We're informed she's on a 'bag of good old-fashioned vitamins.' You know what else is a good source of vitamins? Food.

Former Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, who once threw shade at Gwyneth Paltrow for supporting Kim Kardashian, also shared thoughts on Instagram . And the reality TV star evoked eating disorders while chiming in:

When people are talking about eating disorders … her base isn’t tweens. My daughter, [Bryn], doesn’t know who Gwyneth Paltrow is. It’s not for 18-year-olds, I think it’s for moms.

Plus-size model Tess Holiday weighed in on the discussion through a TikTok post that’s since picked up significant momentum. While Holiday didn’t seek to judge, she did drop some strong thoughts on the retired actress’ choice of foods:

I’m not judging because I have an eating disorder. [But] bone broth is not a suitable meal. And then to end your day with just eating vegetables? But yet people continue to give her airtime, to give her a platform, to take her ‘advice,’ because everyone is too afraid to be fat.

There are definitely varied ways in which people choose to approach their health and choose eating habits. And in all honesty, some may be a bit more unusual than others. But at the end of the day, a person has the freedom to choose how they want to stay healthy. Gwyneth Paltrow has made her position clear, and it’s likely that she’s going to stick to it.