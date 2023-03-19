Gwyneth Paltrow Shared A Slew Of Food Posts After The Internet Criticized Her Eating Habits

Gwyneth Paltrow has built an empire off of wellness trends with her lifestyle brand, Goop. She has popularized the use of IV drips, has several products on the market for vaginal health and produces other "buzzy" items. However, this all came to a head recently when Paltrow shared her diet, and people had many concerns about just how healthy her nutrition regimen actually is. Now, the former actress is trying to subvert perceptions by sharing several photos of hardy meals that she seemingly prepared for herself.

The star attracted a lot of backlash after sharing her wellness routine, which consisted of many buzzwords and unconventional eating habits. Though she's since defended her habits, it would seem that she's doubling down on the notion that she eats enough food during the day. On that note, she posted several photos of healthy, high-protein meals on her Instagram story. You can see one of the food posts below:

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram)

That dish definitely looks a lot more substantial than the ones that the Iron Man alum mentioned during her recent interview. And the veggie paella that she also posted about looks filling as well:

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram)

What's striking is that all of these meals seem to be quite different from one another and give off the sense that Gwyneth Paltrow has a varied palette. Take a look at this next entrée, which is filled with peas:

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram)

For those who need more context, the Oscar winner recently appeared on The Art of Being Well podcast (opens in new tab) alongside her doctor, Dr. Will Cole. She shared that she participates in intermittent fasting, detoxing, and a paleo diet. Also, her meal schedule consists of black coffee, bone broth soup, and a vegetable-heavy meal. In addition, she has several favorite IV drips for nutrients, goes to the sauna every day, and exercises. This sparked backlash because many believed the actress was promoting unhealthy eating habits and disordered eating patterns. When Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the backlash, she said that due to her long COVID, many anti-inflammatory food choices were important to her staying healthy. She also explained that she's been working with Dr. Cole to carve out her wellness journey.

Still, many were not convinced that the A-lister's routine had merit. A dietician called her out online by saying any routine that consisted of very little food was not healthy, and found her routine to be incredibly restrictive. This is not the first time medical professionals have responded negatively towards her lifestyle choices. Many have called her company’s health recommendations “pseudoscience,” and have cautioned against heavy use of trendy IVs.

However, the recent photos Gwyneth Paltrow posted on her Instagram story paint a very different picture than her podcast appearance did. While there are many vegetables present, there's also protein, a variety of sauces and other fix-ins for a hardy meal. It's hard to say if this collection of pictures is actually a direct response to the backlash, but the timing is honestly interesting. Regardless, one would think that some of her fans will take comfort in knowing that she does indeed eat substantial meals.

Though Gwyneth Paltrow has retired from acting, you can see the inner workings of her lifestyle company, Goop, in the docuseries The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, which is streaming now for those with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other projects headed to the streaming service this year, make sure to check out our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.