Gwyneth Paltrow Called Out On TikTok Over Her Diet, And A Dietician Has Weighed In

Gwyneth Paltrow happily retired from acting so she could continue her work being the head honcho for the lifestyle company of Goop. While critics of the company have called Goop's health recommendations "pseudoscience," her main objective has been to focus on the health and well-being of her customers. Most recently the former actress spoke about her diet and wellness routine, and TikTokers were quick to call her out on it, and a even dietician weighed in on the diet’s healthiness.

Everyone has their own idea of what diet works best, and many of them like intermittent fasting, veganism, paleo, and more have become very popular. On TikTok , a video was posted of Gwyneth Paltrow speaking to The Art of Being Well podcast (opens in new tab) about her overall diet and wellness routine.

The Avengers: Endgame actress continued saying on the podcast that she finds “joys” and “pleasure” in the food she eats on the paleo diet. With a rich blending of spices and herbs she puts into the food, she remarked that her house guests didn’t even know the food was paleo. The actress's diet has had a negative reception on TikTok, with some people commenting on the video calling her an “almond mom.” This term is used to describe an older woman who pushes extreme eating and exercise habits on their children. One TikToker said “This sounds like a colonoscopy prep” while another asked, “Is starving wellness?” Based on all of these comments, it appears that TikTokers are concerned for the Goop founder, and wondering if what she’s doing is the healthiest option for her.

To better weigh in on whether or not Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet is the best thing for her, it’s best to get a scientific perspective on the issue. According to BuzzFeed , registered dietician Sammi Haber Brondo gave her take on the Shallow Hal actress’s diet.

I think in general, this is just very, very little food and actually not that healthy-sounding at all. In the morning, [she has] coffee, celery juice, lemon water — those aren't meals, those are beverages. Even when she has lunch, and she said she has green soup and bone broth, that's also barely food, those are liquid, those are beverages. At night, she has just a really vegetable-heavy meal. This is really restrictive eating.

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the many people not immune to COVID weight gain , and she said that during that time she started on the bone broth diet and loved it. After she got COVID, she gave some advice on “intuitive fasting” by taking supplements to support “a healthier gut” with health experts calling her information “insufficient” and not solutions the National Health Service would recommend. Brondo would be another health expert seemingly not in support of Paltrow’s attempts towards being healthy as she weighed said that the GOOP founder's exercise maneuvers could be signs of an eating disorder.

We need enough energy to exercise. She's not giving herself enough calories or energy to exercise. I can't and don't want to diagnose anyone without knowing the full picture or knowing them, but it definitely screams disordered eating to me. It's not enough food for anyone.

Brondo’s bottom line is her fear that people will look to Gwyneth Paltrow as an example of what they “should do” to lose weight, and the Emma actress has yet to comment on the TikTok criticism.