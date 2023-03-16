Gwyneth Paltrow Called Out On TikTok Over Her Diet, And A Dietician Has Weighed In
Gwyneth Paltrow has a new diet with a number of reactions.
Gwyneth Paltrow happily retired from acting so she could continue her work being the head honcho for the lifestyle company of Goop. While critics of the company have called Goop's health recommendations "pseudoscience," her main objective has been to focus on the health and well-being of her customers. Most recently the former actress spoke about her diet and wellness routine, and TikTokers were quick to call her out on it, and a even dietician weighed in on the diet’s healthiness.
Everyone has their own idea of what diet works best, and many of them like intermittent fasting, veganism, paleo, and more have become very popular. On TikTok, a video was posted of Gwyneth Paltrow speaking to The Art of Being Well podcast (opens in new tab) about her overall diet and wellness routine.
The Avengers: Endgame actress continued saying on the podcast that she finds “joys” and “pleasure” in the food she eats on the paleo diet. With a rich blending of spices and herbs she puts into the food, she remarked that her house guests didn’t even know the food was paleo. The actress's diet has had a negative reception on TikTok, with some people commenting on the video calling her an “almond mom.” This term is used to describe an older woman who pushes extreme eating and exercise habits on their children. One TikToker said “This sounds like a colonoscopy prep” while another asked, “Is starving wellness?” Based on all of these comments, it appears that TikTokers are concerned for the Goop founder, and wondering if what she’s doing is the healthiest option for her.
To better weigh in on whether or not Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet is the best thing for her, it’s best to get a scientific perspective on the issue. According to BuzzFeed, registered dietician Sammi Haber Brondo gave her take on the Shallow Hal actress’s diet.
Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the many people not immune to COVID weight gain, and she said that during that time she started on the bone broth diet and loved it. After she got COVID, she gave some advice on “intuitive fasting” by taking supplements to support “a healthier gut” with health experts calling her information “insufficient” and not solutions the National Health Service would recommend. Brondo would be another health expert seemingly not in support of Paltrow’s attempts towards being healthy as she weighed said that the GOOP founder's exercise maneuvers could be signs of an eating disorder.
Brondo’s bottom line is her fear that people will look to Gwyneth Paltrow as an example of what they “should do” to lose weight, and the Emma actress has yet to comment on the TikTok criticism.
If you’d like to see this entrepreneur’s last acting performance in Avengers: Endgame, you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription. Also, be sure to check in on our 2023 movie releases in case Paltrow creates another film or docu-series on her latest developments with Goop.
