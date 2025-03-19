How Does Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feel About Meghan Markle Trying To Get Into The Lifestyle Influence Game She Perfected With Goop?

For many years now, it’s basically been expected that if you are famous for pretty much anything, you will also become an entrepreneur and sell your own brand of creams, potions, foods, lotions, clothing, housewares and vagina candles (yes, that’s it own category). The celeb lifestyle influencer space is getting mighty crowded, and Goop founder/Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow just revealed how she feels about Meghan Markle trying her hand at it.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About Meghan Markle Trying To Become A Lifestyle Influencer?

Even though Gwyneth Paltrow has been famous for a lot of things, like her starring roles in films such as Shakespeare in Love, Se7en, and several of the Marvel movies, one could easily say that her fame hit a different level when she started her lifestyle company, Goop, in 2008. Now the star is also known for things like the aforementioned vagina candles (She sent one to Kim Kardashian !) and many other (rather expensive) products /lifestyle recommendations.

Meanwhile, former Suits actress and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has spent about a year now in a very slow launch of her own lifestyle brand ( now called As Ever ), and recently debuted a new show on the 2025 TV schedule you can watch with your Netflix subscription , With Love, Meghan. She and Prince Harry just so happen to also live in Montecito, California, just like Paltrow and her husband, but the Iron Man actress recently told Vanity Fair :

I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.

Alright, before we all get too taken with the idea of these two stylish ladies sharing some pie as they exchange jam recipes and exercise tips, let’s take a step back. If you’re old enough, you’ll remember when Elizabeth Taylor decided to get into the fragrance business and how big of a deal it was back in the late ‘80s, because such a thing was relatively rare.

Now, that is hardly the case, as famous folks like Selena Gomez (with Rare Beauty making her a billionaire ), Naomi Watts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker (whose Poosh brand did a collab with Goop ) all having their own beauty and/or lifestyle brands. So, how does one of our celebfluencer OGs feel about Markle encroaching on her space? She added:

[When] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them. I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.

If one were to look at the sometimes forgetful star’s words from a cynical viewpoint you might go, “Well, sure. What else is she gonna say?” But I tend to think that, especially considering that it was years ago that she shot down the idea of automatically being in competition with other women who run brands like hers by calling it “ legacy patriarchy bullshit ,” that Paltrow is being sincere.

Yes, she and Markle are now business rivals, but that doesn’t immediately mean that the duchess (or any other woman entering the same space) must become her nemesis and a hated “foe.” So, can everyone just chill on trying to pit these ladies against each other, and enjoy the fact that they can compete and still support one another, please?