Halle Berry Enjoys The Spring Weather In The Buff: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’

It’s rare to capture a perfect moment on camera, but Halle Berry did just that this weekend when she spent some time in the spring weather – yes, totally in the buff. The actress poured herself a glass of wine and had a bit of a photoshoot in the dappled sun and (presumably) warm air. The post comes shortly after Berry shared “self love” from the comfort of a giant shower.

The actress shared the photo to Instagram, but don’t worry, thanks to a carefully placed balcony it’s pretty NSFW. It must be nice to be a celebrity with enough privacy to pop outside nude, as well. Most people live and play in neighborhoods where this would probably not be the best idea, lest you show more than you want to to your neighbors, but as Berry noted on the post (edited for capitalization), “I do what I wanna do.”

To note this isn’t Berry at her Malibu mansion, as it’s white and stark and much more modern than this charming weekend retreat. The actress may not be telling where she’s camping out, but she later shared a second look at her post on her Story, captioning that version of the image with a heart emoji and a kiss.

A slew of other celebrities were here for the captured moment, too. Meagan Good wrote, ‘Big Leo energy. That Part.’ Halle Berry was born on August 14, 1966, which does make her a Leo, something Good clearly knew. The two haven’t starred in a project together, but the Harlem actress met her idol once in a restaurant and they share a makeup artist. She told Jennifer Hudson back in February they were also friendly throughout Good’s divorce, so perhaps there’s a blossoming friendship there.

Arsenio Hall also shouted out their shared birthplace, Cleveland, in a comment, ‘Hell yeah #cleveland ✊🏾.” A lot of other stars were impressed with the artistic photo, with Jenna Dewan writing ‘Wow!’ and sending out some fire emojis. Kelly Rowland also wrote, ‘Yes!’ Name sharer Halle Bailey (whom the Internet frequently confuses with Berry ) sent some positive emojis, as did Lena Waithe and Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Halle Berry has always been proud of her body and open with it. She appeared topless in the 2001 film Swordfish, and she’s bared all on Instagram in the past, going topless for Pride Month and more . Though, she's also said in the past she wants to “slap these trolls” that bring negativity into her public space.

Now 56, she works out hard to stay in shape, training hard for roles in John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum and her MMA Netflix movie Bruised.

Some of that training has been grueling. She broke ribs during the course of filming the Wick sequel with Keanu Reeves. But at the end of the day, she likes to treat her body right. Well, and throw in a glass of wine occasionally. A woman has to have a vice or two.

Next up you can catch Halle Berry in Our Man From Jersey and The Mothership, or perhaps on a balcony near you.