Halle Berry Literally Lost Her Bottoms While Dancing To Her ‘Man’s Music’ In A White Bikini
She looks like she's having the time of her life.
Despite marriage rumors that have circulated about Halle Berry and Van Hunt for years, the Oscar winner hasn’t said yes to his proposal yet. There’s no reason to be concerned about this couple, though, as Berry appears to be living her best life with her musician partner. In celebration of Hunt’s new EP, she posted a video of herself getting down to her man’s music, and you know the vibes are good when you dance your bikini bottoms right off.
The hilarious wardrobe malfunction came after Halle Berry donned a white bikini to show off her moves to the song “Prelims (mind n meat)” from Van Hunt’s new EP A Heart Full of Questions. In what seems like a candid moment shared to Instagram, Berry was sporting shades and strutting across the room when the strings on her bikini bottoms freed themselves. Check it out below:
How can you not love these two? Halle Berry is fully owning her sexuality in her 50s, and she looks so free as she moves to the music while looking outside at some truly spectacular views. I love how Van Hunt can’t seem to stop laughing as he tells her he’s still filming when her suit comes off.
Fans took to the comments to celebrate the couple and Halle Berry’s pants-off dance-off too:
- Love me some yah’ll!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Enjoy!!!! 🥰🥰🥰 – sidrasmithofficial
- 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Enjoy each other – iamtwinkiebyrd
- 🤣🤣🤣 Wown that was hilarious. You live in your best life you go girl. – godfreybruen7875
- In my I don’t give a flying f***😜era👏🏾🔥❤️🤣 – ivywallsrealestate
- The end, you’re so hilarious😂😂😂😂😂😂 – oghenekaroitene
- Halle and Van. What a combination and lesson in love and peace! – gabspeech
- Sang you right out of them bottoms 😂 – dconeyart
Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been dating since 2020, and while their engagement is officially “on hold,” these two have proclaimed themselves soulmates and don’t feel that marriage is necessary to validate their feelings for each other.
They will likely still get married, the Monster’s Ball star has said, because despite her being married three times before, her Grammy-winning boyfriend is the one she’s supposed to be with. After getting together with Van Hunt, Halle Berry said she realized that in her past relationships, she’d been manifesting what she didn’t want.
There’s certainly no doubting the chemistry between these two. Early on in their relationship, she posted a topless dancing photo for Valentine’s Day in which she talked about never settling for less than your heart desires, no matter what age you are. Clearly, she’s still dancing years later, and it’s good to see them both so happy.
We’ve gotten several other glimpses into their relationship over the years, with Halle Berry calling Van Hunt her “everything” in a sweet post in 2023 and then teasing that she didn’t know if she wanted to be naughty or nice last Christmas.
I think if her latest post proves anything, it’s that the Catwoman star is capable of both.
