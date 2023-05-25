Halle Berry, Mariah Carey And More Pay Tribute To Tina Turner Following The Singer’s Death

She was simply the best. Tina Turner, an iconic singer and actress, has died at the age of 83, and as the tributes roll in, there’s reminder after reminder about how beloved she was. Following reports that the Queen of Rock n’ Roll passed away on Wednesday after a “long illness” in her home in Switzerland, celebrity reactions are rolling on a river of tears and gratitude for her.

Among the big names paying tribute to Tina Turner on the day of her death is Halle Berry . The actress posted this on Instagram :

The image sees Halle Berry being embraced by Turner alongside Oprah Winfrey and Alicia Keys at Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball when she recalled meeting her. The event that took place in 2006 was an event honoring twenty-five African Americans in the entertainment, civil rights and arts sectors. As Berry recalled, the late singer “rearranged” the actress with her presence on that day. Another celebrity also wrote about Turner is Mariah Carey with these words:

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnWMay 24, 2023 See more

Tina Turner had an impressive career in music that inspired the likes of Carey. The singer had numerous big hits across four decades and 12 Grammy awards. Some of her hits include “Private Dancer,” “The Best” and even the James Bond song “GoldenEye” from the 1995 movie starring Pierce Brosnan. Jennifer Hudson wrote this:

This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now… pic.twitter.com/GdXJ5T1lJzMay 24, 2023 See more

Hudson thanked Turner for her incredible legacy she's left for the world. Tina Turner was born in 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, and grew up singing in her church choir before breaking into the music industry in the ‘60s. Nicki Minaj also had this to say about the Queen of Rock n’ Roll:

Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/LTeLdPWVGZMay 24, 2023 See more

Turner was a mainstay in the music industry, rolling with the tides between getting her start as a duo with Ike Turner in her early years before going solo in the ‘70s and reinventing herself. The 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It portrayed the singer’s life, with Angela Bassett playing her. Amidst the passing of Turner, former President Barack Obama also penned the below tribute on social media:

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1cMay 24, 2023 See more

Tina Turner is survived by her husband and her children. Throughout her lifetime, Turner had two biological sons and adopted two children, one of whom, Raymond Craig Hill, died by a reported suicide back in 2018 . Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. Here’s one more big-name tribute, with Elton John posting this:

