Halloween Kills’ Director On Halloween Ends’ New Tone And Nods To John Carpenter
By Corey Chichizola last updated
David Gordon Green is already preparing us for Halloween Ends.
The horror genre has been in a serious renaissance for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Halloween Kills arrived in time for the titular holiday last month, with David Gordon Green back behind the camera. Green will once again direct Halloween Ends, and he recently teased the threequels’ new tone and nods to John Carpenter.
Despite having the same director-writer combination, 2018 Halloween and Halloween Kills had very different tones; the first focused on Laurie and her family while the sequel allowed the town of Haddonfield to become a character. Halloween Ends will end the trilogy, and seemingly be Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green recently spoke about his next slasher, saying:
Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Halloween Ends will bring something unique (and serious) to the table, just like the previous two installments did. While David Gordon Green is careful not to actually reveal anything concrete about the next sequel, it’s clear that John Carpenter’s influence continued to be felt.
David Gordon Green’s comments to the Empire Podcast (via Comic Book) help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like working within the Halloween franchise. Green and Danny McBride have been telling very specific stories with their trilogy of movies led by Jamie Lee Curtis. And it sounds like there’s going to be a brand new tone in Halloween Ends. With so few survivors left, this makes a great deal of sense.
John Carpenter’s influence has certainly been felt throughout the last two Halloween movies, so it makes sense that this would continue with Halloween Ends. The legendary filmmaker also serves as an executive producer, and he continues to write each chilling soundtrack. Halloween Kills included a flashback to the original movie, plus the return of a number of original actors who reprised their roles.
While information about Halloween Ends is limited, what David Gordon Green and company have revealed is certainly intriguing. We’ll be treated to a time jump in the upcoming threequel, allowing Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode to catch up to how time has passed IRL. The movie will also seemingly be influenced by the pandemic; one can only imagine how much worse Laurie’s isolation must have gotten.
Halloween Ends is currently expected to arrive in theaters October 14th, 2022, so filming better start sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
