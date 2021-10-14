The Moment The Halloween Kills Director Finally Felt The ‘Pressure’ To Conclude Laurie Strode’s Legacy
David Gordon Green brought the boogeyman back for an all-new trilogy.
Halloween Kills isn’t just another Halloween sequel; it’s the second in a trilogy that will presumably cement the legacy of the original scream queen, Laurie Strode. John Carpenter’s now classic Halloween film not only started Jamie Lee Curtis’ career, but marked the beginning of the slasher genre’s Golden Age. As we get ready to see how it all plays out, writer/director David Gordon Green shared how he’s feeling about being at the center of delivering a satisfying finale.
David Gordon Green appeared at an advanced screening of Halloween Kills at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood this past Sunday evening, and he shared his approach to dealing with the pressure of being the filmmaker behind Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' return. In his words:
David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis are currently getting ready to film the final installment of the trilogy, Halloween Ends, which is set to hit theaters one year from now on October 14, 2022. Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment of the franchise, but it follows 2018’s Halloween, which had Green ignoring the events of the other films aside from the original and focusing on Laurie Strode, Michael Myers and Haddonfield.
2018’s Halloween is one of the most well-received Halloween sequels, and going into Halloween Kills, there’s been some positive praise as well. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 4 stars out of 5 in his review. Overall, the movie has received a mixed bag of responses by critics.
While David Gordon Green spoke to the audience about to see Halloween Kills at the AMC Theatre, the director shared the benefit of sharing the theatrical experience when seeing the new horror movie as well:
Ahead of the Sunday Halloween Kills screening, it was also announced that AMC Theatres has launched a new program tailored to horror fans called AMC Thrills & Chills, that will include Halloween Kills. The program will also feature $5 surprise screenings of genre favorites every Wednesday and Friday throughout October.
Halloween Kills will pick up where the 2018 film left off after Laurie Strode attempted to kill Michael Myers in a house fire. As Laurie deals with her serious injuries brought on by the serial killer, the town of Haddonfield will rise up in an attempt to “let evil die” and finally see the last of Michael Myers over 40 years later. Halloween Kills comes to theaters on October 15, and check out what other scary movies are coming up here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
