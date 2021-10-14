The Moment The Halloween Kills Director Finally Felt The ‘Pressure’ To Conclude Laurie Strode’s Legacy

Halloween Kills isn’t just another Halloween sequel; it’s the second in a trilogy that will presumably cement the legacy of the original scream queen, Laurie Strode. John Carpenter’s now classic Halloween film not only started Jamie Lee Curtis’ career, but marked the beginning of the slasher genre’s Golden Age. As we get ready to see how it all plays out, writer/director David Gordon Green shared how he’s feeling about being at the center of delivering a satisfying finale.

David Gordon Green appeared at an advanced screening of Halloween Kills at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood this past Sunday evening, and he shared his approach to dealing with the pressure of being the filmmaker behind Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' return . In his words:

I was just excited that I felt like I was writing something that people want to see and so much of my career is writing weird things for me and my friends to go make in the woods. And I don't think the reality of the pressure really hit me until the movie was on... because I was just a fan with an opportunity. I am really just happy to be a part of this legacy, which is pretty amazing. I had breakfast with Jamie Lee Curtis this morning and I have to pinch myself every time. We were talking about ideas about how to conclude the greatest horror franchise of my life and I feel closest to. I love Chainsaw, I love Nightmare [on Elm Street] and Friday the 13th but this was the one that felt a little bit more grounded and identifiable for me. So to be a part of that is amazing.

David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis are currently getting ready to film the final installment of the trilogy, Halloween Ends, which is set to hit theaters one year from now on October 14, 2022. Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment of the franchise , but it follows 2018’s Halloween, which had Green ignoring the events of the other films aside from the original and focusing on Laurie Strode, Michael Myers and Haddonfield.

2018’s Halloween is one of the most well-received Halloween sequels, and going into Halloween Kills, there’s been some positive praise as well. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 4 stars out of 5 in his review. Overall, the movie has received a mixed bag of responses by critics .

While David Gordon Green spoke to the audience about to see Halloween Kills at the AMC Theatre, the director shared the benefit of sharing the theatrical experience when seeing the new horror movie as well:

I love seeing movies with strangers and in the least comfortable seats makes for the greatest movie experience. When I test screen movies, I look for old movie theaters so you can see the backs of heads [move] while they’re watching the movie. It’s so much cooler when you’re not that comfortable… And there’s so much going on in the details of the sound design that you’re not going to get if you’re watching on your iPad.

Ahead of the Sunday Halloween Kills screening, it was also announced that AMC Theatres has launched a new program tailored to horror fans called AMC Thrills & Chills, that will include Halloween Kills. The program will also feature $5 surprise screenings of genre favorites every Wednesday and Friday throughout October.