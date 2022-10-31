Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates The Titular Holiday With Throwbacks From John Carpenter’s Original Movie

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years, and this October has brought plenty of new scary movies to theaters and homes. Chief among them was David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, which seemingly marked Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as final girl Laurie Strode. And the iconic actress recently celebrated the titular holiday with throwbacks from John Carpenter’s original movie , while also musing on the conclusion of Ends.

October 31st is the day that Michael Myers came home back in 1978’s Halloween, with both the franchise and the holiday remaining synonymous with actress Jamie Lee Curtis. That first slasher (which is considered one of the best horror movies of all time) made her into a bonafide movie star, and she’s played Laurie on and off for decades. Curtis recently shared some awesome throwbacks via Instagram, along with a long, thoughtful comment about her tenure in the slasher property. Check it out below,

How sweet is that? On top of sharing her feelings with the generations of Halloween fans out there, Jamie Lee Curtis also included throwbacks from the 1978 set, the original script, and even the clap board used to film that groundbreaking movie. Clearly Halloween means a great deal to the actress, as well as her countless fans out there.

As previously mentioned, Jamie Lee Curtis’ throwback post came with a long caption about her tenure playing Laurie Strode. It’s almost insane to believe that the classic original Halloween movie was made in just 17 days. It changed the genre and Curtis’ career forever, and she’d spend 44 years on and off playing Laurie Strode.

Eventually Jamie Lee Curtis’ caption turned to the most recent release from the horror franchise; Halloween Ends. She doesn't call the movie’s controversial ending a happy one, mostly because of the dark violent nature of the story. Curtis also pokes fun at herself and the countless memes of her talking about the last two movies’ focus on trauma. Talk about having a good sense of humor about yourself.

Finally, the True Lies actress takes the time to thank all the Halloween fans out there for supporting the franchise and her journey as Laurie Strode over the years. She mentions the thousands of people who have worked on the franchise including actors, crew members, and department heads. Making a movie takes a village, let alone a long-running franchise like Halloween. And the final movie was filmed in the midst of the pandemic.

The story of Halloween Ends was divisive upon its release. Some fans took umbrage with the minimal screen time of franchise villain Michael Myers, who doesn’t show up until 40 minutes into the movie. Instead there was a ton of focus on newcomer Corey Cunningham , played by Rohan Campbell.