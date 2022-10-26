Peacock Premium Is Now $19.99 For A Full Year, And Includes Access To Halloween Ends

Fall is always the best time of year to get spooky and embrace the horror genre, and now a Peacock Premium offer means that you will be able to stream Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween Ends (as well as several other movies in the horror franchise) for a great deal. If you act quickly, you can get a full year of Peacock Premium for less than $20.

The NBCUniversal streaming service currently has a fall offer that allows newcomers to start a one-year Peacock Premium subscription for just $19.99. You can take advantage of the offer by creating a Peacock Premium account (opens in new tab) with the deal code FALL22 and enjoy all the scares that Halloween Ends and the other horror movies currently available have to offer. The Peacock library isn’t just limited to horror, either, as there are movies of every genre on top of the many TV dramas, comedies, reality shows, and more.

The fall deal for Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) at $19.99 is also more than 50% less than the normal price for the ad-supported video-on-demand plan, which usually goes for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. (The ad-free Premium Plus plan is $9.99/month and $99.99/year.) You’ll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of the offer, as it expires on October 31.

If you’re not already a subscriber for Premium or Premium Plus and want to watch Halloween Ends for the spookiest day of the year, now is the time to check out the streamer for a steal of a deal. Plus, if you missed out on the bargain back in September , the October option can deliver the same kinds of savings!

Halloween Ends is only one of the films in that franchise available in the streaming library, as you can also find Halloween II (1981) as the sequel to the 1978 original, 1982's Halloween III: Season of the Witch (which almost connected to the newest film in a very specific way), and Halloween II (2009) as the sequel to Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake. (Zombie notably hasn’t yet watched the Blumhouse Halloween trilogy .)

If you don’t go to streaming services for scares, Peacock Premium still has plenty to keep you entertained. Some of television's biggest current hits – including the three One Chicago shows and three Law & Order shows – can be found, as well as comedies ranging from The Office to Frasier ( which is getting a revival ) to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. You can also catch up on the first four seasons of Yellowstone in time for the show’s upcoming return for Season 5 in the 2022 TV premiere schedule .

There are also plenty of reality options, including all of the Real Housewives and Below Decks action that any fan can possibly want, plus competition shows like America’s Got Talent and The Voice. Halloween Ends may be a big plus right now, but Peacock has a lot to check out all year.