Adam Sandler Has Dropped A Happy Gilmore 2 Teaser As A Holiday Present To Us All, Revealing Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny,And Returning Characters
"We've only just begun."
We've spent a lot of focus in the last few weeks looking back at the cinema of 2024, reflecting on our favorite films of the year, but now is also the time to look ahead at what is on the way – and there is a lot to be excited about. Not only are there a number of big screen titles to anticipate coming to theaters on the 2025 movie calendar, but there are a lot of standout streaming titles as well – including Happy Gilmore 2, which we just got our first look at today.
With today being both Christmas and the first day of Channukah, Adam Sandler has gifted fans everywhere with a special teaser for his long-awaited sequel to one of his best films. He posted the above trailer on his personal Twitter page along with the following message:
This being just a teaser trailer, we don't get to learn via the footage what Happy Gilmore 2 is about (Adam Sandler has previously made vague references to Happy's life being a bit of a mess). And it doesn't even give us a general release date beyond "2025." But what it does do is showcase a number of notable faces and make us wonder about how they are going to fit into the story. This includes a couple of celebrity cameos, including Travis Kelce as a waiter:
And Bad Bunny as Happy Gilmore's caddy (though what's up with the bowtie?):
Celebrity cameos were inevitable in Happy Gilmore 2, but what really makes this special holiday teaser trailer stand out is the fact that it gives us our first look at a couple of important returning characters. Again, we don't know any specific details about the different relationships in the titular character's life when we catch up with him in the new story, but he appears to at least still be on good terms with Julie Bowen's Virginia Venit (are they still together?) and the footage suggests that Happy and Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin have not yet become friends (though why the Happy Gilmore antagonist is showing up at a cemetery wearing blue pajamas is a whole other deal unto itself and raises a bunch of questions independently to the rest of the footage).
Happy Gilmore 2 is coming in 2025, and like most new Adam Sandler movies these days, it will be premiering as an exclusive for those with a Netflix subscription. There is still a lot we don't know about the upcoming comedy, but we here at CinemaBlend are hungry for new knowledge about the movie, so be sure to stay tuned in the coming months for more news and updates about the release.
