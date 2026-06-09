Reviews For Disclosure Day Are A Big Thumbs Up, But I Think This Movie Is Going To Be More Polarizing Than You Think
Who's excited for more aliens?
Yesterday, just days before Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated Disclosure Day hits the 2026 movie calendar, CinemaBlend staff members left an early screening and were generally happy with the results. John Williams’ throwback soundtrack gives ‘80s vibes, Emily Blunt slaps, and as a whole it really felt like a return to the director’s roots. Not surprisingly, those were the vibes of the over-the-top first reactions, as well as critics’ reviews, which dropped today.
However, I think Steven Spielberg’s fifth movie about aliens may end up being more polarizing than one might assume. Let’s see what the Disclosure Day reviews are saying, as well as what we overheard leaving the movie theater.
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence rates it a B+, saying that Emily Blunt is the MVP in a movie that shows how Spielberg has matured over the years while maintaining his belief in life on other planets and his faith in humanity. The critic says:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire also gives the movie a B+, saying the director is “giddy” with excitement to share this fantastically entertaining story about how we are not alone in the world. Watching Disclosure Day in a theater full of captivated movie lovers all gasping at the same things only drives that message home further, Ehrlich says, writing:
David Rooney of THR says no living director understands the magic and power of movies more than Steven Spielberg, and while Disclosure Day touches on our fear of the unknown, the overwhelming themes of the movie are hope, truth, empathy and spirituality. The cast also could not be better, Rooney says, writing:
So yeah, this mostly seems like good news, right? And I think it will be for a lot of moviegoers this weekend. However, amongst the above glowing sentiments, Liz Shannon Miller felt some elements of the ending were underbaked; David Ehrlich found the writing “clunky,” and David Rooney found the CGI animals distracting and “borderline cheesy.”
It’s also worth pointing out that our own Editor-in-Chief did not like John Williams’ soundtrack, and we also heard people around us expressing confusion about some of the movie’s big questions.
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The reviews weren’t all positive, either. Nicholas Barber of the BBC gives it just 2 out of 5 stars, calling it a “major disappointment.” Rather than an alien movie, Barber says it’s an “outdated car chase thriller” with absolutely no new ideas about aliens. He writes:
This last critic seems to be in the minority, however, as the film is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 89%. As happy as I am to see that we’re having a summer of Steven Spielberg, I’m very interested to see whether this continues to be a “two thumbs up” movie once it officially hits theaters.
We don’t have long to wait, as Disclosure Day will be on the big screen starting Friday, June 12.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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