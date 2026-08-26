This Story About Robert Pattinson On The Odyssey Proves Christopher Nolan Sets Just Hit Different

Christopher Nolan is thought of as one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century. He's told stories about superheroes, magicians and brilliant scientists and, more recently he dazzled audiences with The Odyssey. But, what sets him apart from his contemporaries? Well, there’s a Robert Pattinson story that Mia Goth told that speaks to one reason why Nolan is the GOAT.

The Odyssey has indisputably been one of the best 2026 movie releases. Not only is it another technical achievement for the director, it’s also recently become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Cast member Mia Goth's Robert Pattinson story may indeed shed some light on why the filmmaker manages to get the best out of his collaborators:

I remember Robert Pattinson going up to Chris Nolan with a note at one point. And, I don’t even remember what the question was, but Chris Nolan replied with, ‘That’s your department, mate.’ And when I heard that, it blew my mind, and I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, that is our department, and we should take agency over that.’ That always stuck with me, and I think about that moment a lot.

Mia Goth played a disloyal maid to Penelope, Melantho, in The Odyssey. She recalled that one moment on set while speaking to British Vogue. Per the actress, during the movie's shoot she watched once as her co-star went up to Nolan and asked his director something about his performance. Rather than giving Pattinson the answer to his question, he communicated his trust to the actor, calling it his “department”.

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It’s a great story, because too often we hear about a director’s notes to actors about how to play a scene. And sure, actors might need this in some cases but, sometimes, it’s perhaps important that they also own their abilities and make their own choices. Pattinson was hired by Nolan because he knew he could play the nasty role of Antinous to his liking, and the actor crushed it.

Pattinson and Nolan first worked together on Tenet. Their partnership came out of Nolan calling the actor to fly out to Los Angeles to meet him. The pair had a three-hour conversation, but Pattinson had no idea what it was for until the last couple minutes of the meeting. Interestingly, with Odyssey, Pattinson was the sprawling cast who actually asked Nolan to read the script before saying “yes.”

Aside from this anecdote, there’s plenty of other ways you could contrast Nolan sets from typical ones. He doesn’t allow cell phones on his sets, and you won't see many people sitting in chairs to keep the momentum of the shoot moving. He’s also very passionate about shooting on film and IMAX and tries his best to film as much of his movies as possible in-camera and practically, rather than relying on CGI.

This reputation has made Christopher Nolan one of the most respected filmmakers in Hollywood. No wonder there seems to be an influx of stories like this from great actors about why they love working with him.