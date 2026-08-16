Tom Felton Reunited With Harry Potter Co-Star Thanks To Cursed Child, And Be Still My Muggle Heart

Tom Felton's Broadway run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has already given us several delightful reunions with his old Wizarding World co-stars . Apparently, playing Draco Malfoy again also means never knowing which Hogwarts alum might be sitting in the audience on any given night. This time, he admits seeing his longtime friend nearly broke him mid-performance. Needless to say, my Muggle heart is so full.

Since joining Cursed Child in November 2025, Felton has been back in Draco's blond hair, becoming the first original movie cast member to reprise a role in the Broadway production The Draco Malfoy actor recently shared photos from his reunion on Instagram , with none other than Warwick Davis, who attended an Aug. 13 performance at New York's Lyric Theatre. The two worked together across the original Harry Potter movies , in which Davis played Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook. Check out Felton's post below:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

The photos are sweet enough on their own, with Felton and Davis grinning together backstage. Then you read the Draco actor's caption and realize exactly which line he had to deliver while knowing Professor Flitwick himself was watching. Felton writes:

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Had a special guest & dear friend come see the show tonight - tbh I nearly cried on stage saying ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ knowing he was watching - Warwick Davis.

Yeah, that one got me because, if you're a massive HP fan, you know there is a particularly nice bit of Potter history wrapped up in the Planet of the Apes veteran singling out “Wingardium Leviosa.” Davis' Flitwick teaches Harry, Ron and Hermione the levitation charm during their first year at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. So it's sweet that more than two decades later, Felton is saying those same words on Broadway with his old, on-screen professor sitting in the theater.

The official Harry Potter Instagram account apparently knew exactly what kind of emotional damage the reunion was causing and jumped into the comments to respond with the only appropriate magical explanation:

We're not crying, someone just cast aguamenti 🥹

For the non-Potterheads who somehow wandered in here, Aguamenti is the spell used to conjure water. So, yes, those are absolutely magical tears, and nobody is getting sentimental about childhood actors reuniting decades later with their onscreen magical educators. Moving along.

Davis' visit also comes at an interesting moment for both actors. The one-time Slytherin troublemaker recently extended his Broadway run again and will now play Draco through the beginning of the 2027 movie schedule , with his final performance on Jan. 3, 2027. This decision came after the British originally joined the production for a limited engagement. The Cursed Child takes place 19 years after Deathly Hallows and finds Draco navigating adulthood and fatherhood while his son, Scorpius, becomes close with Harry Potter's son, Albus.

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Meanwhile, Davis has his own return to Hogwarts coming. He is set to play Professor Flitwick again in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series, making him one of the rare performers crossing from the original movie franchise into the new adaptation.