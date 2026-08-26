Blake Lively Finally Revealed How She Got Those Leaked Justin Baldoni Texts Amid Their Legal Battle

Despite It Ends With Us hitting theaters back in 2024, the book to screen adaptation continues to make headlines thanks to its stars' long legal battle. Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started a years-long conflict, and things have recently come to a head in court. And during the Gossip Girl star's recent testimony, she reportedly revealed how she got those leaked tests from Justin Baldoni about her. Let's break it all down.

This latest update comes to us from TMZ, which is reporting all the updates as the drama unfolds in court. During Blake Lively's deposition, she reportedly revealed that her friend Ashley Avignone told her about Baldoni's texts related to the It Ends With Us drama. Per Lively, Avignone knew publicist Stephanie Jones, who wanted to get in touch with the actress over Baldoni's alleged texts. Stephanie reportedly knew the publicist who was in the text thread with Baldoni.

In her testimony Blake Lively claimed that Jones allegedly told Avignone that she'd read the It Ends With Us director/star's texts, and they were the

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...most disturbing messages she's ever read in her 20- to 30-plus-year career.

Per her time on the stand, this is what inspired Stephanie Jones to get in contact with Blake Lively. Eventually the 39 year-old actress would subpoena the publicist for the aforementioned texts, which where then used in the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription).

The question of how Lively acquired Justin Baldoni's texts is one that has surrounding the ongoing legal battle for years, and now it seems that we finally have answers about how she acquired them. And this is likely not going to be the only bombshell to come out of the Green Lantern star's testimony.

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite Lively and Baldoni settling and issuing a joint statement, the drama has not slowed down. They are now seemingly feuding over the cost of legal fees, with Lively requesting over $8 million from the actor/director. Now the two are finally facing off in court, which should make even more headlines related to their conflict... even if they settled before the trial began.

While the settlement looked like it might be the end of this legal saga, that clearly isn't the case. The conflict has lasted years, with Baldoni's defamation case naming both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They've both had legal wins and losses during this time, and things are once again heating up now that the It Ends With Us stars are finally meeting in court.

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As previously mentioned, It Ends With Us is streaming now on Hulu for those who want to see the movie that started this long (and expensive) legal saga. Only time will tell how long the trial will last.