Kat Dennings Shared An Insane Stat That Makes Me Even More Pumped About Her Two Broke Girls Reunion With Beth Behrs

The stars of Two Broke Girls are reuniting, as Beth Behrs is set to join the cast of Shifting Gears in Season 3. Yes, after the ABC sitcom made a reference to Kat Dennings' old show in Season 2, we'll get to see "Max" and "Caroline" again, as different characters. Fans are pumped, and Dennings and Behrs shared a wild stat that proves it.

It appears there are still a lot of Two Broke Girls fans out in the world, at least judging from social media. Beth Behrs revealed that she's had tens of millions of people visit her IG page in the days since the announcement Dennings had to share the news on her Instagram story as well. Take a look:

(Image credit: Kat Dennings Instagram)

Over 25 million views is pretty wild, especially when considering that Behrs only has 1.6 million followers. Even when factoring in Kat Dennings' 6.6 million, it would appear there are still a ton of people outside their circles that are excited to see the Two Broke Girls stars reunite on Shifting Gears.

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Behrs will join SG as a guest star and will play an emergency room doctor who treats Dennings' Riley Parker for a back injury. It doesn't sound like a role that is meant to be more than a one-off, unless the characters happen to becomes friends afterward.

One could call it stunt casting, but Shifting Gears has had success with this in the past. Tim Allen had a chunk of Home Improvement cast members appear, as well as his former on-screen wife from Last Man Standing. It's about time that Kat Dennings gets to have some fun with it, and I'm already feeling all the nostalgia over the thought of seeing her with Behrs again.

Now that Dennings is in on the cameos, I do wonder just how far she can stretch this. Like, is there a chance we could get a Thor 2: The Dark World reunion and somehow Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston appear in an episode? I'm sure the Shifting Gears team would love that and, given that Disney owns ABC and Marvel Studios, I wouldn't say it's impossible!

To be honest, I will say such a reunion would be incredibly unlikely. However, if the House of Mouse was looking for an easy way to promote the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday, this would do the trick.

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For now, we can settle for a Two Broke Girls reunion, which is certainly enough. Despite its cancellation, the show was a springboard for both Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. While Dennings hopped into Marvel projects and Shifting Gears, Behrs has had a great run on The Neighborhood. Now that the Behrs' CBS series is over, it would be great to see if she could work this run on the ABC sitcom into something more permanent.

Shifting Gears returns to ABC in early 2027. I'll be eager to see how many other guest stars sign on for this season. In the meantime, catch up on episodes by streaming them with a Hulu subscription.