It’s Draco Malfoy’s Birthday, And Tom Felton Celebrated With The Perfect Comment

There are popular franchises, and then there's the Wizarding World. Generations have read the books, gone to theme parks, and of course watched the Harry Potter movies. For years, fans watched as the Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and now they're old enough to be parents themselves. That includes Tom Felton, who recently had a hilariously on-brand response to his character Draco Malfoy's birthday.

Following his work as Draco in the Potter films (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription), Felton reprised his role on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Fans simply adore the 38-year-old actor, thanks to him continuing to be one of the Wizarding World's biggest fans. The official Harry Potter Instagram recently posted ahead of Draco's birthday in-universe, you can check it out below:

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How cute is that? Despite Malfoy being an antagonist for most of Harry's time in Hogwarts, he's a character that fans carry deep affection for. So the news of his birthday got folks hyped, even more so when Tom Felton joined the chat in the comments section. He posted a short, but on-brand, response which reads:

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My father will hear about this x

At the time of writing this story, that quick comment has over 5 thousand likes, so it's safe to say that the fandom loved seeing Tom Felton quote his signature character. And since he's reprised his signature role on the Great White Way, he must feel even closer to everyone's favorite Slytherin.

Of course, Tom Felton is no longer the only actor who has played Draco from an early age. The upcoming Harry Potter TV show will see young actor Lox Pratt play the role of Malfoy, and he's got some big shoes to fill. We'll just have to see how his take on the character is different from the movie version.

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The first teaser for the Harry Potter TV show showed a glimpse of Lox Pratt as Draco, and he certainly looks the part of Harry's rival. He's got the signature blonde locks as well as a slimy look on his face that screams Malfoy. And folks have been able to see his acting chops in the Lord of the Flies TV show, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription.

The Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max, and the television book-to-screen adaptation will premiere on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Tom Felton, he'll be in The Cursed Child on Broadway until November 1st.