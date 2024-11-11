Harry Potter’s James And Oliver Phelps Share Fond Memories Of First Day On Set Of The Magical Films Ahead Of New Show: ‘You Almost Step Back Into That Feeling’

The Harry Potter world has been a behemoth in every venture it has pursued, with the pinnacle being (of course) the 8 part-movie franchise (here’s our ranking of the YA staple). Its most present venture has two alums along for the ride, James and Oliver Phelps, who played the mischievous Weasley twins. Both brothers have nothing but fond memories of the past and are excited about hosting the new Potter-themed baking competition, a part of our 2024 TV schedule.

The brothers sat down with Us Weekly to talk about the arrival of the Harry Potter baking show, Wizards of Baking, which premieres November 14th on Food Network. While in conversation, the two were asked about their memories of playing two of the best Weasleys and how it felt stepping into a newer territory of the greater franchise. James shared his thoughts:

[In 2000], our first day at Leavesden was in the Great Hall, when all the first-years walk in and look around, amazed. When the bakers go into the Great Hall for the first time, they’re literally doing that reaction. That was really fun.

It’s great to know that the scene truly captured some magic for not just audiences but for everyone involved. His brother, Oliver added on that when the two stepped into this new competition set it felt like time traveling back to the older Potter days.

In one way, it felt like you just jumped back in time. It could have been a day later than when we finished filming. It’s amazing how when you’re in an immersive environment like that, you almost step back into that feeling of when we were filming.

It’s no surprise that they felt like they jumped back to 2000 with the recreated sets and special guests all showcased in the promo for the new show. I’m excited to see the twins lean into their old characters’ wily and fun-loving chaotic ways. As for the show itself, we’ll see how it compares to some of the best baking shows.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter continues to expand, including this new baking competition hosted by the Phelps brothers, along with the much anticipated and in development 2026 TV series diving back into the 7-book saga. It seems like there’s no slowing down of the iconic YA series franchise anytime soon.

If you’d like to jump into the Potter universe you can stream the original series as well as Fantastic Beasts with a Max subscription or a Peacock subscription. You’ll need a cable or specific streaming package that includes Food Network to check out Wizards of Baking and the Phelps Twins. Hopefully, we’ll see them reconnecting with that magic while witnessing some talented bakers make their own.