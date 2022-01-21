Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Addresses J.K. Rowling Controversy And Why He Won’t ‘Stab Her In The Back’

The legacy of the Harry Potter franchise has become a difficult one in recent years as the franchise that many grew up with, has picked up some baggage along the way. While Harry Potter as a franchise is no less loved, J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, has been the center of controversy due to her stance on trans rights . And while Jason Isaacs admits that he has very different views on that topic, he also says he’s not willing to cut ties with Rowling entirely.

In an interview with The Telegraph ( via People ) the man who played Lucius Malfoy throughout the Harry Potter series of movies said that, while he disagreed with J.K. Rowling on the subject of trans rights specifically, the woman herself is more than just this one opinion on this single issue. The fact that she’s a complicated person is part of what makes her interesting, Issacs explains…

There's a bunch of stuff about Jo. You know, I play complicated people, I'm interested in complicated people. I don't want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it's such an extraordinary minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas.

Jason Isaacs’ comments echo those of others in the franchise. Rupert Grint has also spoken out against J.K. Rowling’s trans views while being unwilling to cut ties with her entirely. Emma Watson has also spoken out in favor of trans rights , without mentioning the author by name.

The thing that makes J.K. Rowling “complex” in the eyes of Jason Isaacs is that, while he may think she’s on the wrong side of this particular issue, he implies such without directly saying so, he believes the woman does good work elsewhere in her life that is worthy of note. While he makes it clear that this is not an excuse for her opinions, he doesn’t think it should be overlooked either. Isaacs continues…

But one of the things that people should know about her too — not as a counter-argument — is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, through her charity Lumos. And that is unequivocally good. Many of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do. So, for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front — or back — without a conversation with her, which I've not managed to have yet.