Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Addresses J.K. Rowling Controversy And Why He Won’t ‘Stab Her In The Back’
By Dirk Libbey published
Jason Isaacs disagrees with J.K. Rowling on a major issue, but there's a reason he won't cut ties with her completely.
The legacy of the Harry Potter franchise has become a difficult one in recent years as the franchise that many grew up with, has picked up some baggage along the way. While Harry Potter as a franchise is no less loved, J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, has been the center of controversy due to her stance on trans rights. And while Jason Isaacs admits that he has very different views on that topic, he also says he’s not willing to cut ties with Rowling entirely.
In an interview with The Telegraph (via People) the man who played Lucius Malfoy throughout the Harry Potter series of movies said that, while he disagreed with J.K. Rowling on the subject of trans rights specifically, the woman herself is more than just this one opinion on this single issue. The fact that she’s a complicated person is part of what makes her interesting, Issacs explains…
Jason Isaacs’ comments echo those of others in the franchise. Rupert Grint has also spoken out against J.K. Rowling’s trans views while being unwilling to cut ties with her entirely. Emma Watson has also spoken out in favor of trans rights, without mentioning the author by name.
The thing that makes J.K. Rowling “complex” in the eyes of Jason Isaacs is that, while he may think she’s on the wrong side of this particular issue, he implies such without directly saying so, he believes the woman does good work elsewhere in her life that is worthy of note. While he makes it clear that this is not an excuse for her opinions, he doesn’t think it should be overlooked either. Isaacs continues…
Like everybody who loves Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling is an important person in the life of Jason Isaacs. He’ll be connected to the franchise, and thus to her, for the rest of his career. And he knows of the good that she’s done. He’s just trying to square that with this other side of her, like everybody else.
