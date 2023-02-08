Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Admits To Stealing From The Set: ‘It Was So Shady’

Since the books arrived on shelves back in 1997, the Harry Potter franchise has absolutely transfixed the general public. This global sensation got even bigger thanks to the eight movies, which made household names out of its trio of young stars. That includes Rupert Grint, who notably played Ron Wesley throughout all of those blockbusters. And Grint recently admitted to stealing from the movie’s set, saying “it was so shady.” 5 points from Gryffindor.

Rupert Grint and his co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe grew up before the public’s eyes while starring in the Harry Potter movies. Since then they’ve all had great careers, with Grint also becoming a father . He recently spoke to People about his career, and confessed to the great lengths he went to steal a piece of the Wizarding World. As he put it,

They were really strict. The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars. But I did get away with the door number of Harry's house. I had to unscrew it. It was so shady.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during the final days of the Harry Potter film franchise. Can you imagine seeing one of the lead actors whip out a screwdriver in order to take home a piece of the set? While security was tight, it sounds like Grint made it work just like his signature character Ron would: by any means necessary.

Rupert Grint’s comments to People come as he’s been promoting his role in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Knock at the Cabin, which recently went to #1 at the box office. Eventually the conversation turned to his decade of time in the Wizarding World, where he revealed how far he went to take a part of Harry Potter home. Specifically, Harry’s home with the Dursleys on Privet Drive. But when security is tight and checking people’s cars, you gotta do what you gotta do.

This story from Rupert Grint feels like another example of the ways that he and his co-stars somewhat blended in with their characters while working on the Harry Potter franchise. He recently confirmed another story , where he, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe were asked to write a paper about their characters before filming The Prisoner of Azkaban. Watson wrote 6 pages, Radcliffe wrote 1 paragraph, and Grint didn’t hand it in at all. Although he had good reason with actual school exams happening around the same time.

There’s clearly a ton of love shared with the Harry Potter cast, which was on display with HBO Max’s special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Some fans are holding out hope that this ensemble might once again meet on the big screen for a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It’s unclear if that’ll ever happen, but they’re getting closer to the appropriate age for the adult version of their characters.