Shots Fired At The Harry Potter Cast As J.K. Rowling Gets Asked By A Fan What Actors And Actresses 'Ruin A Movie' For Her

Fans are going to have thoughts.

J.K. Rowling in old footage for the Harry Potter Reunion
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. Generations grew up with The Wizarding World, including books, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter films. Author J.K. Rowling has been involved in some controversy as of late, and she might be in hot water with the fandom after seemingly throwing shade at the film actors who "ruined" the movies for her.

The eight Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription) are still beloved, with certain fans re-watching them annually. The Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and they're now firmly in their adulthood. Rowling seemingly threw shade at the leading trio on Twitter, when answering a prompt about actors who instantly ruin movies. Check it out below:

Shots fired. While she didn't offer any actual names, the writer's comments seem to indicate that she's referencing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. All three of these actors have condemned Rowling's comments about the transgender community, and this tweet seems to indicate that she's harboring some resentment towards the trio.

While Rowling might have simply been joking, the comments section of her tweet is filled with folks sounding off regarding her apparent beef with Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson. Some are taking her side, while others are chastising her for throwing shade at the actors.

Rowling has spent years sharing her controversial opinion about the transgender community, inspiring a number of folks (both famous and not) to speak out against the beloved writer. Rupert Grint took the side of the trans community, alongside other Wizarding World actors like Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne. The latter was in the midst of his tenure in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, so he had to continue working with Rowling despite his feelings.

This drama between Rowling and her fans over her views about transgender women have been going on for years now, and is seemingly not going to slow down anytime soon. The author definitely added fuel to the fire with the above tweet, and also recently got into a twitter fight with controversial recording artist Azealia Banks.

The Revealer from Harry Potter scene with Ron, Hermione and Harry.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As J.K. Rowling continues her campaign against trans women, Harry Potter fans have had to grapple with how that affects their relationship with the Wizarding World. Some fans have boycotted Harry Potter, despite their years of affection for the franchise.

Regardless of this ongoing controversy, the developing Harry Potter TV series is still in the works at Max. Warner Bros. is continuing its relationship with Rowling, given just how popular the Wizarding World continues to be. And as such, I assume that saga happening between the author and the stars of the original Potter movies will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

