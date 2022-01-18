Haunted Mansion: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Disney Movie

For more than 50 years, The Haunted Mansion dark ride at various Disney parks around the world has terrified and entertained millions of theme park attendees with its thrills, chills, and spills. The ride is so popular in fact it spawned a 2003 film adaptation starring Eddie Murphy. Since then, there have been multiple installments in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and other movies based on popular Disney attractions, the most recent being 2021’s Jungle Cruise. But in that time there hasn’t been another Haunted Mansion movie. That will soon change.

In the not so distant future, there will be another Disney movie inspired by the beloved attraction, and judging by the cast, director, the media company’s recent track record, it sounds like in for one hell of a ride. Here’s everything we know about Haunted Mansion right now…

(Image credit: Disney; Disney; Apple TV+; Lionsgate; Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Haunted Mansion Cast Includes Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield And Danny DeVito

When the new Haunted Mansion movie eventually opens (either in theaters or on Disney+), it will feature one remarkable cast filled with some of the biggest names in the comedy world. First off is Rosario Dawson (Dopesick, The Mandalorian Season 2), whose involvement in the new Disney movie was first revealed by Deadline. Owen Wilson, who previously appeared on the Disney+ series Loki, will also be joining the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other members of the Haunted Mansion cast include Tiffany Haddish (Night School, The Card Counter) and LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, Knives Out), who both became one of the first announced castings, according to Deadline. And rounding out the cast is Danny DeVito, who will bring decades of experience (including several family-friendly comedies) to the picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As of right now, only Danny DeVito’s character — a smug professor — has been revealed, but expect to hear more about the other stars as well as new cast additions in the coming weeks and months.

(Image credit: Disney)

Haunted Mansion Will Reportedly Have A Completely Different Take The 2003 Film Of The Same Name

Very little has been revealed about Haunted Mansion in the months since it was first announced, but according to a Deadline article from April 2021, the upcoming Disney movie will reportedly have a completely different take from the 2003 film of the same name and will stand on its own in terms of the story.

In case you need a little refresher, the 2003 Haunted Mansion centered on real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) as he, his wife, and children stop at a mysterious manner he hopes to sell only to discover it has fallen under a curse that could rip apart his family forever. How much different the new version will be from the original remains to be seen, but with the movie partially being shot in New Orleans (the setting of the movie and ride on which it was based), could mean we’ll be back in the bayou again this time around.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Haunted Mansion Is Directed By Dear White People’s Justin Simien

Taking on the directing duties for Haunted Mansion will be Justin Simien, the filmmaker, actor, and author, who is perhaps best known for the 2014 satirical dark comedy Dear White People, a film he followed up with the Netflix series of the same name. That series ended its four-season run on the popular streaming service in September 2021.

The news was first reported back in April 2021 when publications like Variety announced that Justin Simien had been tapped to lead the latest film project based on a popular Disney park attraction. This will be the first big-budget film production for Simien, whose other credits include the 2020 Hulu horror comedy Bad Hair.

But this won’t be the last time Justin Simien will work under the Disney umbrella, as he will be the creative force behind the upcoming Star Wars series Lando, which was one of the numerous projects announced during the insanely stacked 2020 Investors Day presentation (the one that also saw the announcement of all those upcoming Marvel shows as well).

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Haunted Mansion Is Written By Ghostbusters And The Heat Scribe Katie Dippold

The Haunted Mansion franchise is one that long sat dormant (more on that later), but it finally started to pick up momentum in August 2020 when it was revealed that Katie Dippold had been tapped to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This won’t be Katie Dippold’s first foray into the world of horror-based comedies, as she previously wrote the script for the all-female Ghostbusters reboot in 2016. Dippold would later write the 2017 Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched. Prior to her work in the film industry, Dippold served as a writer on Mad TV and later Parks and Recreation, where she also portrayed multiple characters throughout the show’s run.

The upcoming Haunted Mansion movie is also being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, who were the driving force behind the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. The pair is also in the early stages of planning Aladdin 2.

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

Guillermo Del Toro Was Previously Attached To Reboot The Haunted Mansion Franchise In 2010

The upcoming Haunted Mansion movie isn’t the first time Disney has attempted to reboot the series since the release of the 2003 film. In fact, Guillermo del Toro, the director behind The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, was planning a version of his own “truly scary” adaptation of the beloved theme park ride. The project was first announced at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con where it was revealed that the visionary filmmaker would write and produce the planned reboot. Several years later, in 2015, it was revealed that Ryan Gosling was in talks to lead the “supernatural family film.” However, those plans didn't work out over the years and set the stage for the current upcoming version of Haunted Mansion.

There is still a lot about Haunted Mansion that remains a mystery at this time, including its story and when (and how) we’ll be able to watch it. But with the project reportedly having already started production in Atlanta and New Orleans, we should know more sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Disney movies so you don’t miss anything from the House of Mouse.