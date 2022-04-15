Hayley Atwell Just Shared A Ridiculous-Looking Costume That Seems To Be From Mission: Impossible 7 Or 8, Promises ‘It’s Worth The Wait’
Oh... we're ready.
Two new Mission: Impossible movies starring Tom Cruise have been in the works since 2019 (shortly following the success of Fallout), but I know what you’re thinking. “So, where is it?” Four years would typically be more than enough time for Mission: Impossible 7 to be ready, but numerous COVID-19 release delays and Cruise’s push for a massive big-screen release have stalled its arrival. While we continued to wait, at least the franchise’s newcomer Hayley Atwell is assuring fans it's “worth the wait” alongside some costumes hijinks.
The Captain America actress, who is set to play a large role in both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, took to Instagram to share a ridiculous and hilarious costume she tried on while making one of them. Check it:
It’s a gold one piece suit that looks like it’d be perfect for some kind of rockstar, yet fabulous Bond villain in the snowy mountains. The actress looked iconic posing for pictures with the costume department in the bright gold getup that has a fuzzy hood, matching gloves and lace-up beige boots.
In the most impressive last two photos, Hayley Atwell went into a full backbend. We have no idea if she will rock this look in one of the next Mission: Impossible movies, but I sincerely hope she does. Atwell is living her best life in that gold snowsuit.
The actress best known for playing Agent Peggy Carter alongside Chris Evans in various Marvel movies and her two season ABC series had a particularly long shoot in the action franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 got started just as COVID-19 began the globe. Mission: Impossible 7 finally wrapped this past September with filming for the 8th film reportedly underway as of late March.
The production budget for Mission: Impossible 7 is apparently crazy massive, with reports placing it at $290 million. The movie also made numerous behind-the-scenes headlines, including a leaked Tom Cruise rant on the set where the action star yelled at some crew members for not adhering to social distancing protocols. Cruise and Atwell were also rumored to be dating during filming, but may have split not soon after Atwell wrapped on 7.
The next Mission: Impossible movie will once again be written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie following his work on 2015’s Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout. The filmmaker also previously worked with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow and Jack Reacher. Of course, we are on the edge of our seats regarding what incredible stunts Cruise will pull off this time around. We do know it will involve driving a motorcycle off a cliff. Yes, really.
Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be released July 14, 2023, almost a full two years later than Paramount had initially planned. Mission: Impossible 8 will follow it and reportedly send off Ethan Hunt’s cinematic journey on June 28, 2024. Before then, Cruise will star in one of 2022’s most highly anticipated upcoming movies, Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters on May 27.
