Hayley Atwell's Done Shooting Mission: Impossible 7, Here's How Christopher McQuarrie Celebrated

Mission: Impossible 7 has been rolling cameras for about a year now, having been delayed from its original February 2020 start date. While there’s no indication yet when principal photography will finally wrap up, one of the actors has finished their work on Ethan Hunt’s next adventure. Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell is done shooting Mission: Impossible 7, and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie took the time to commemorate the occasion.

Hayley Atwell was the first new actor to be revealed for Mission: Impossible 7, with Christopher McQuarrie announcing her involvement on Instagram back in September 2019. Now the filmmaker has turned to the same social media platform to bid her adieu from the production.

We still don’t know much about about Hayley Atwell’s character in Mission: Impossible 7, who’s named Grace and has been described as a “destructive force of nature” whose loyalties are “somewhat ambiguous.” But at least fans of the actress don’t need to worry about her lacking fore screen time in the upcoming movie, nor biting the dust there. For those who weren’t aware that Atwell will also appear in Mission: Impossible 8, notice the ‘MI8’ he included in this post, which follows almost a week after McQuarrie shared a picture of the actress with Tom Cruise.

Although Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were originally supposed to film back-to-back, it was reported back in February that Paramount Pictures had scrapped this plan. The studio hasn’t announced yet when Mission: Impossible 8 will begin filming, although presumably there will be at least a couple months of separation between these productions to give the cast and crew time to catch their breaths. But once that day comes, Hayley Atwell will be back to acting alongside Tom Cruise and many of the other actors she’s already spent a lot of time with on Mission: Impossible 7.

Along with Hayley Atwell, Mission: Impossible 7’s lineup of new faces includes Esai Morales as the movie’s yet-to-be-identified main villain, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Virma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes. As for the familiar characters accompanying Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, we’ll reunite with Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby’s Alanna Mitsopolis, Frederick Schmidt’s Zola Mitsopolis and Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge, who hasn’t been seen since the first Mission: Impossible movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 is now coming out September 30, 2022, and it will premiere on Paramount+ 45 days after it’s played exclusively in theaters. Mission: Impossible 8 is still slated for July 7, 2023, although because of its predecessor’s latest delay, it’s a good bet that it will be shifted further down the theatrical calendar. As for Hayley Atwell, she most recently lent her voice to the first episode of Marvel’s What If… ? series on Disney+ and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. As soon as more details about how she fits into the next two Mission: Impossible movies are divulged, we’ll let you know.