Hayley Atwell Takes A Break From Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two To Film An Even More Beautiful Stunt

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and the rest of the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning cast have been filming the two upcoming M:I movies since 2020. The stunt-heavy films look to be pushing the bar for action flicks in between a number of COVID-related delays. With that in mind, it’s great to see Atwell taking a break from filming to be among nature. However, the actress isn’t taking a pause from doing some death-defying “stunts” in her free time.

Atwell has been on vacation in the United States exploring the scenic views of Arizona. In an Instagram post from her time off, the MCU’s Peggy Carter shared this beautiful stunt she did without the Mission: Impossible crew:

A post shared by Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell climbed some red rocks in Arizona while listening to Shuggie Otis, per her update to fans. The actress most certainly did a real life stunt right there as the video zooms out and sees her way up there on a massive rock among the West’s breathtaking vistas. Atwell also showed off an impressive backbend moment in the same location:

A post shared by Hayley Atwell

One fan commented “she can do this all day” aptly. It’s clear the British actress is a bit of a daredevil and enjoys challenging her strength even when she’s off major movie sets. Back in 2020, when she was filming the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Atwell shared photos of herself engaging in some rock climbing to stay in shape for the movie. Now she’s done it without the safety of a rock climbing gym to break her fall and she looks like she completely aced it.

Hayley Atwell has had to remain in shape between the start of filming in 2020 and these days as the eighth Mission: Impossible movie continues to shoot. After the seventh film finally wrapped in September 2021, the cast and crew returned for the eighth film starting in March 2022. The actress has shown amazing progress pics, such as one of her ripped back along the way. These films, which are expected to cap off Tom Cruise’s time in the Mission: Impossible movies with Dead Reckoning Part One and Dead Reckoning Part Two.

There is set to be a ton of insane stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, mostly conducted by Tom Cruise, but Atwell is definitely getting in on the action. The actress has teased a bit of this already, one of which will have her handcuffed to Cruise . We’ve yet to meet Atwell's Grace, but she has said her character is “mischievous,” “playful” and holds her own with Ethan Hunt.