I Didn’t See Brad Pitt Coming When Jason Kelce Revealed His 'Favorite' Taylor And Travis Wedding Moments

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I know I would have been "Enchanted" by this.

From left to right: Jason Kelce on New Heights, Brad Pitt in F1, Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and Travis Kelce on new Heights.
(Image credit: New Heights, Apple TV and Disney+)