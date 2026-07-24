Neagley's Maria Sten Got Honest About Being One Of Few Black Women Leading Action Shows

Amazon first announced Neagley in 2024, and while it’s taken a bit of time to finally make its way onto the 2026 TV schedule, the series officially premieres on September 16. While Frances Neagley has been a stand-out character in Reacher and has proven just how capable she is alongside Alan Ritchson's nomad, it’s clear there's more to explore with the character than the flagship episodes allowed for. So for both fans and Maria Sten, the Neagley spinoff is both needed and welcomed.

What makes Neagley so interesting is the fact that she’s infused with an authentic combination of vulnerability and toughness. She can beat up the worst of the worst villains, take a quiet moment to acknowledge her palpable loneliness, and then follow it all up with a laugh-worthy line that highlights her sense of humor. And Sten herself is the perfect choice to step up as the lead of her own show. Yet somehow, she’s one of the few instances of a Black woman leading an action series. The actress told Entertainment Weekly what that feels like:

I hope that I carry the burden with grace and with gratitude, but also with the awareness that there are not a lot of us out there and I think that’s why I care even more to show the world that this is a woman who can stand her ground, who can work independently. She’s self-sufficient and complicated and tough and strong, yet also has this much deeper layer to her that no one really gets to see until now. And she happens to be a woman of color and I think we can celebrate that.

With Neagley, Sten is joining the ranks of fellow Black actresses Angela Bassett with 9-1-1 and Sonequa Martin-Green with Boston Blue, and hopefully more to come in the future. The former dancer who was crowned Miss Denmark Universe in 2008 is excited about the opportunity the new series is providing, but there’s also pressure that comes with taking on new responsibility. The tremendous success of Reacher, having already been renewed for Season 5, isn’t something that can ever be predicted, but thankfully it means that we do get to learn more about Neagley and what makes her tick.

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Frances Neagley, as well as Maria Sten, is a force of nature, so watching her in action is reason enough to tune in. But having the focus on her means that we’ll get to learn much more about who she is when she’s not with Jack Reacher and how her past has informed her present. We know that Neagley will follow the former military protégé as a P.I. in Chicago, laser-focused on demanding justice when a childhood friend is killed. And as she pursues the truth with her own team of misfits, we’ll get to see what it’s like for her to live with haphephobia, or the fear of touching or being touched. It sounds like the perfect balance of kick-ass action and character development. Sten further explained:

This is really diving into Neagley’s world and seeing how she operates on her own, and also how she struggles with that. That for me was exciting to figure out, what does Neagley feel like and look like when she is in her own world, not just coming to, you know, save Reacher’s ass?

Luckily, we don’t have long to wait to see what’s in store for Jack Reacher in Season 4 of his own series and for Frances Neagley in hers, and you can watch both with an Amazon Prime subscription. With a new world of her own and new characters inhabiting it, Neagley could continue to live alongside Reacher for many seasons to come.