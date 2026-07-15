Cara Delevingne Hits The Cover Of Playboy And Makes LGBTQ+ History

Throughout her career, Cara Delevingne has never been one to limit herself as an actress or a model. It could certainly be argued that the English star’s vivacious spirit is what’s helped endear her to so many. Aside from her work, Delevingne has also been open about aspects of her personal life, including her sexual identity. Now, given her status as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the fan-favorite star is making history, thanks to her recent Playboy Magazine cover. And, in doing so, she also makes a bold fashion statement.

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Playboy announced this week that the always fashionably dressed Delevingne (33) had been named as the publication’s summer cover star. The issue cover was shared on the outlet’s Instagram page, and it shows the Life in a Year star sporting plunging latex peplum corset. Delevingne also notably doesn’t wear bottoms in the image, instead opting to cover her private area with her hand, which seems to be a way of winking at the camera. Take a look at the stunning magazine cover for yourself down below:

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While the cover is impressive on its own, it’s more meaningful when considering that Delevingne is now the first out lesbian to appear on the cover of Playboy’s print publication. This comes after singer Kehlani – another member of the LGBTQ+ community – appeared on the magazine’s digital cover back in 2021. Overall, this latest cover marks yet another step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in a form of media coverage. Kudos to all involved, including Delevingne, of course.

Aside from that aspect of this cover, though, it also seems as though it marks a very personal moment in Delevingne’s career. It’s noted within the caption of the IG post that the Suicide Squad alum “has spent over a decade being looked at—model, actor, musel.” With that, “ she's the one calling the shots” now, and that’s further signified by another career milestone she’s poised to hit. This summer, Delevingne will mark the release of her debut studio album, which is set to be released this August.

Cara Delevingne really knows how to make an impression and has done so in a myriad of ways over the years. Fashion is one such way that she’s managed to draw people’s attention, as she did in 2023 when she wore a red dress from Elie Saab to the Oscars and was also paid six-figures to sport Bulgari jewels as well. And, in 2025, she wore a sparkling silver gown from Tamara Ralph Haute to the Academy Museum Gala.

While parts of Delevingne’s life have certainly been glamorous, some aspects haven’t, and she hasn’t shied away from discussing them. In 2022, she made headlines after paparazzi snapped photos of her apparently having a personal emergency in the presence of Margot Robbie, a friend of hers. Delevingne addressed the situation in 2023, explaining that she “hadn’t slept” amid that situation and merely thought “[she] was having fun.” Still, in retrospect, the starlet summed all of that up as a “reality check” that made her realize she was in a “bad place.”

The London native also lost her Studio City home to a fire in 2024 and lost many of her possessions as a result.. However, she still expressed gratitude even in the midst of feeling “heartbroken.”

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Such candor from the Planet Sex star is much appreciated, and her eagerness to break down barriers for the LGBTQ+ community is as well. And, based on a number of the comments under her Playboy cover, it seems like she definitely has admirers in her corner. Here’s to history and this new chapter in Cara Delevingne’s life and career.