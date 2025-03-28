Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode
The Studio's off to a great start... well, depending on who's watching.
Following the 2023 release of Platonic, which has been renewed for a second season, Seth Rogen has another Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show to the masses. The critically-acclaimed The Studio, which dropped its first two episodes on Wednesday, sees Rogen playing Matt Remnick, who becomes the new head of the film production company Continental Studios, only to run into challenges he never expected to deal with when he got the job.
Even though, at the time of this writing, it’s only been two days since The Studio premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Rogen has already been at the receiving end of anger about it. But even better, he told a story about the Golden Globes that inspired one of the upcoming episodes.
Seth Rogen’s Already Been Yelled At Over The Studio
Rogen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about The Studio, and the host brought about how the actor/series co-creator “did research with some formal and not so formal interview” with Hollywood “producers” and “studio people.” Colbert then asked if anyone’s called Rogen after seeing the series to say, “I know that’s me,” and Rogen responded:
Yeah, I can definitely understand why there’d be yelling from some considering how The Studio does a deep dive into the inner workings of film studios, warts and all. For example, and without getting into specific spoilers, the first episode sees Matt Remnick being instructed to make a movie about Continental Studios’ newest IP acquisition, Kool-Aid. Wanting to make a movie that has both mass appeal and can win Oscars, Matt tries to hire Martin Scorsese to direct Kool-Aid, and that doesn’t go well. I have to think something similar has happened in real life.
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
If you sign up for Apple TV Plus, you'll have access to it for free for a whole week before paying $9.99 a month. By doing so, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Studio week to week, check out Seth Rogen's other show on the platform, Platonic, as well as stream popular series like Ted Lasso, Severance and Slow Horses.
Rogen has been in the business for decades, so he’s not just working off these interviews, but his own firsthand experience. Case in point, there’s a scene in The Studio when Matt Remnick says, “I got into this because I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them.” The Superbad alum confirmed to Colbert that this line came straight from Steve Asbell, the current president of 20th Century Studios, who told this to Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg when shooting down a pitch from then that was too R-rated, despite the fact that he liked it.
A Golden Globes Speech Snub Inspired One Of The Studio’s Episodes
After Seth Rogen shared the varying reactions these people in the Hollywood business have shared with him, he then explained how one of The Studio’s episodes will revolve around that time when a film executive was left out of an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for a movie Rogen made. Per Rogen:
It’s unclear which movie Rogen is talking about considering that of the two movies he’s been in that have been nominated for Golden Globes, 50/50 and The Disaster Artist (both in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category), neither won. Whatever he’s referring to, I’m amused by how Rogen’s taking the pain this unnamed executive felt at the time for not being mentioned and turning it into another awkward situation for Matt Remnick. Will he succeed in getting that mention for whatever Continental Studios movie wins a Golden Globe? Or will there be an upset and the movie won’t even win at all?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We’ll find out as new episodes of The Studio release Wednesdays on Apple TV+. You can also hear Seth Rogen voicing Allen the Alien in Invincible, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription and recently wrapped up its third season.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20
Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off