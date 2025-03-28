Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode

Following the 2023 release of Platonic, which has been renewed for a second season, Seth Rogen has another Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show to the masses. The critically-acclaimed The Studio, which dropped its first two episodes on Wednesday, sees Rogen playing Matt Remnick, who becomes the new head of the film production company Continental Studios, only to run into challenges he never expected to deal with when he got the job.

Even though, at the time of this writing, it’s only been two days since The Studio premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Rogen has already been at the receiving end of anger about it. But even better, he told a story about the Golden Globes that inspired one of the upcoming episodes.

Seth Rogen’s Already Been Yelled At Over The Studio

Rogen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about The Studio, and the host brought about how the actor/series co-creator “did research with some formal and not so formal interview” with Hollywood “producers” and “studio people.” Colbert then asked if anyone’s called Rogen after seeing the series to say, “I know that’s me,” and Rogen responded:

Yes, I’ve been yelled at three times in the last week. Some of them are pleased, some of them are not pleased, I will say.

Yeah, I can definitely understand why there’d be yelling from some considering how The Studio does a deep dive into the inner workings of film studios, warts and all. For example, and without getting into specific spoilers, the first episode sees Matt Remnick being instructed to make a movie about Continental Studios’ newest IP acquisition, Kool-Aid. Wanting to make a movie that has both mass appeal and can win Oscars, Matt tries to hire Martin Scorsese to direct Kool-Aid, and that doesn’t go well. I have to think something similar has happened in real life.

Rogen has been in the business for decades, so he’s not just working off these interviews, but his own firsthand experience. Case in point, there’s a scene in The Studio when Matt Remnick says, “I got into this because I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them.” The Superbad alum confirmed to Colbert that this line came straight from Steve Asbell, the current president of 20th Century Studios, who told this to Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg when shooting down a pitch from then that was too R-rated, despite the fact that he liked it.

A Golden Globes Speech Snub Inspired One Of The Studio’s Episodes

After Seth Rogen shared the varying reactions these people in the Hollywood business have shared with him, he then explained how one of The Studio’s episodes will revolve around that time when a film executive was left out of an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for a movie Rogen made. Per Rogen:

There’s an episode in particular about the Golden Globes and the whole thing is my character just wants desperately to be thanked in the Golden Globe speech, which is very important to Hollywood executives. Years ago, we made a film that won a Golden Globe and at the afterparty, we saw one of the executives crying, and we assumed they were crying because we won and they were happy. We went over and we’re like, ‘We won! Is that why you’re crying?’ And they said, ‘No, they forgot to thank me during the speech.'

It’s unclear which movie Rogen is talking about considering that of the two movies he’s been in that have been nominated for Golden Globes, 50/50 and The Disaster Artist (both in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category), neither won. Whatever he’s referring to, I’m amused by how Rogen’s taking the pain this unnamed executive felt at the time for not being mentioned and turning it into another awkward situation for Matt Remnick. Will he succeed in getting that mention for whatever Continental Studios movie wins a Golden Globe? Or will there be an upset and the movie won’t even win at all?

We’ll find out as new episodes of The Studio release Wednesdays on Apple TV+. You can also hear Seth Rogen voicing Allen the Alien in Invincible, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription and recently wrapped up its third season.