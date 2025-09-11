Quiz: Go Back To High School With Our Latest Movie Crossword Puzzle
Think you can ace this test?
Listen, if I could go back in time, my high school years would not be my first choice among eras to revisit. But I do love movies set in high school. In fact, when I set about putting this week's quiz together, I was initially planning on mixing some TV into this crossword puzzle, but soon came to realize that there are more than enough great clue options that focus entirely on movies set during our teen years. So with that, grab your #2 pencil, and see how many clues you can solve!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.