Cynthia Erivo Just Gave Fans An 'Early Christmas Present' With Her Sexy Photoshoot With Wicked's Jonathan Bailey

Jon M. Chu's Wicked: For Good broke box office records, and brought a conclusion to the beloved stage to screen adaptation. While it remains to be seen if the title joins the ranks of musicals that won Best Picture, one thing is clear: Jonathan Bailey and his slutty little glasses have the internet drooling. Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo gave us all an early Christmas present thanks to sharing a steamy photoshoot she and her co-star had. Is it hot in here or is it just me?

Bailey was recently named the Sexiest Man Alive, and for once, the internet seems to agree with this title. He and Erivo got to bring the romance in the Wicked: For Good song "As Long As You're Mine", complete with Elphaba's viral sex cardigan. The pair reunited and brought the heat with a new photo shoot for the magazine Wonderland. Erivo shared the pics on Instagram. Check them out below:

I'm not sweating, you're sweating. While Elphaba's cardigan kept things from getting too sexy in Wicked: For Good (it was rated PG after all), Bailey and Erivo didn't have to hold back in this photo shoot. We see the pair affectionately holding each other in the shoot, as well as solo thirst traps from them both. I guess this is what we can imagine the two characters doing after the ending of the second movie.

While we saw Elphaba longing for Fiyero in the first Wicked movie (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), their connection reached a boiling point in For Good. They finally got together prior to "As Long As You're Mine", although it wasn't long before things went badly for the pair of Ozians.

This post is sure to turn heads, especially considering just how many people are thirsting over Jonathan Bailey on any given day. Even prior to being named the Sexiest Man Alive, he went viral for his "slutty little glasses" in Jurassic World Rebirth (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). He also went viral for kissing co-star Scarlett Johansson while promoting the blockbuster. And these images with Erivo are only going to further grow his status as a sex symbol.

Between Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth, Bailey has made history as an openly queer man starring in two of the biggest movies of the year. Add in his ongoing role in TV projects like Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Heartstopper, and it feels like his career could go seemingly anywhere in the future.

Wicked: For Good is still in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Looking forward, he's set to reprise his role as Anthony when Bridgerton returns for Season 4, premiering January 29th with the 2026 TV schedule.