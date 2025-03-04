Horror Icon Tony Todd Didn’t Make It Into The Oscars In Memoriam Segment, And His Family Isn’t Happy

The 97th Academy Awards finally hit the 2025 TV schedule , delivering plenty of emotional highs and memorable 2025 Oscar winners . But the ceremony also frustrated many fans and industry figures, especially those who noticed unfortunate omissions in the In Memoriam segment . One of these was the late horror movie icon Tony Todd, who was nowhere to be found during the broadcast tribute. Now his family is speaking out, and they are allegedly not happy.

According to TMZ , the Candyman actor’s widow, Fatima, is deeply upset that the Academy failed to include her husband in the televised In Memoriam segment. She expressed her belief that Hollywood often marginalizes people of color and women when it comes to these tributes, and, according to her, Todd’s exclusion is just another example of that trend. Given his extensive career—spanning over 250 film and TV credits—and his 30-year membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Night of the Living Dead actor’s partner says she’s baffled about why he was omitted.

To be clear, The Academy did not entirely forget The Flash veteran star. His name and image were added to the In Memoriam section of the Oscars’ official website, a move often used to recognize individuals who don’t make it into the main broadcast. But for his family, friends, and longtime fans, this simply wasn’t enough. Todd’s representative, Jeffrey Goldberg, voiced his disappointment, stating that he had received numerous calls and emails from industry colleagues equally frustrated by the snub. Goldberg told the outlet:

I’ll just say that I’m disappointed that Tony was forgotten ... the Academy might want to reconsider the way they do this section of the broadcast because although it is great that they remember some of those we’ve lost in the past year, they often forget others that should be honored. Tony was my friend and client for over 30 years and I’m just sad that he wasn’t given the honor that he deserved.

Todd’s absence from the broadcast stings even more when considering his impact on the industry. Candyman remains his most iconic role, but the actor was a prolific performer who made his mark across genres, from some of the best horror movies to mainstream blockbusters like The Rock and Final Destination. He was also a respected voice actor and a fixture in the sci-fi and fantasy communities, with standout performances in Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Flash, and 24. His career longevity and dedication to his craft made him a legend in his own right.

For horror fans, it’s frustrating to see Todd left out, especially since this isn’t the first time genre legends have been ignored. The Academy has always had a tricky relationship with horror, often overlooking its impact on movies except for the occasional technical award. While some horror icons, like Wes Craven and George A. Romero, were honored after their deaths, many others were forgotten.

It's worth mentioning that the recent passing of Michelle Trachtenberg , known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Harriet the Spy, wasn’t included in the In Memoriam segment either. Personally I think The Academy should rethink how they handle this tribute. Maybe they could cut down on some of the long comedy skits and musical performances and instead make sure there's enough time to honor everyone who’s made a mark in the industry? It’s especially important for someone like Tony Todd, who has had a huge impact not just in his genre but on the industry as a whole. Just my opinion.