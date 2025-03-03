The Oscars In Memoriam Was Moving But Missed A Recent Celebrity Death

There are many unofficial Academy Award traditions. The show always runs too long, people will always complain about the ratio of trophies given to indie films versus box office blockbusters, and the in memoriam segment will always leave out at least one notable name during the broadcast. In the case of the 2025 Oscars, I can't say with absolute certainty that the first two will play out as expected, as I'm writing this as the show airs (you can follow along with our live blog), but the tribute to those the film community lost in the last 12 months did follow custom by not including a beloved star: Michelle Trachtenberg.

'90s kids everywhere were dealt an emotional blow this past week when it was reported that the Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Harriet The Spy actress had passed away at the age of 39, but she was not featured among the other actors and filmmakers honored during the Oscars broadcast. In fairness to the Academy Awards, the In Memoriam segment concluded with an invitation to visit a website with a full list of names, and Trachtenberg is listed among the hundreds of talented people.

Other actors not highlighted during the broadcast but honored on the in memoriam website include Shannen Doherty, Olivia Hussey, Linda Lavin, Bernard Hill, and Martin Mull.

Michelle Trachtenberg was arguably best known during her career for her work on television, including the aforementioned Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The Adventures Of Pete & Pete, Mercy and Gossip Girl, but she is also remembered for movies like Harriet The Spy, Inspector Gadget, EuroTrip, and 17 Again.

News of the young actor's death was reported this past Wednesday, as she was found in her New York City home by police. Sources have said that she had a liver transplant at some point prior to her passing away and that authorities are not treating it as suspicious. The cause has not been made public.

There has been an outpouring of love for Trachtenberg in the last few days, with fans posting about her best performances on social media and co-stars like David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Kenan Thompson and more sharing remembrances.

If you're looking to watch some of Michelle Trachtenberg's memorable work, Harriet The Spy is presently streaming on PlutoTV and Buffy The Vampire Slayer is available to watch with either a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription.

