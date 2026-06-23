How Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly Moving Forward With Verity To ‘Escape The Shadow’ Of It Ends With Us

Book to screen adaptations are quite commonplace in the film world, with fans of the source material eager to see their favorite stories on the big screen. Author Colleen Hoover's book It Ends With Us was made a movie (streaming with a Netflix subscription), although the project has become synonymous with the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Anne Hathaway will star in a film version of her novel Verity, and an alleged insider claims that the Oscar-winner needs so create some space from the It Ends With Us.

Anne Hathaway has a very busy year, and the forthcoming Colleen Hoover adaptation is only one of her new projects. We got our first look at Verity in April, and it should be interesting to see how closely it's associated with Blake Lively's infamous movie. A reported insider spoke to In Touch Weekly about the pressure Hathaway is reportedly under for the movie, saying:

Verity was something Anne had patiently planned for a long time and the movie is going to be sold entirely on her shoulders. That one is very important to her and it’s the movie she’s going to have to put a lot of muscle behind if it’s going to escape the shadow of Hoover’s most famous book-to-film, It Ends With Us.

While Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. And as such, some folks are wondering if Verity will be overshadowed or connected to that infamous movie adaptation. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, that's a major concern behind the scenes. The same individual was also quoted saying:

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Anne faces a lot of land-mines this year as she gets out on the promotional trail, but that has to be the biggest one!

You may be asking, what are those other landmines? After all, Hathaway is an acclaimed actress who isn't associated with any beefs or BTS drama. Perhaps its all about It Ends With Us, and the fact that she's promoting so many projects in one year. The anonymous insider went on to share some concerns that are following Verity after the last Collen Hoover movie. They claim:

Anne would benefit from learning from Blake’s mistakes. You can go too far to sell a film, you can annoy even your most loyal fans, and even if the movie makes a lot of money, you can hurt your image if you look too desperate when you’re trying to sell it.

Prior to the It Ends With Us legal saga beginning, Blake Lively faced some backlash regarding the way she was promoting the movie. Namely her encouraging fans to wear florals in theaters, which some folks thought stood in juxtaposition to the movie's serious story about domestic violence. But Anne Hathaway's reputation is pretty sterling, so I'm not sure I share this alleged source's concerns.

Verity will hit theaters on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how Hathaway promotes the movie.