How Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly Moving Forward With Verity To ‘Escape The Shadow’ Of It Ends With Us
Another Colleen Hoover book is coming to the big screen.
Book to screen adaptations are quite commonplace in the film world, with fans of the source material eager to see their favorite stories on the big screen. Author Colleen Hoover's book It Ends With Us was made a movie (streaming with a Netflix subscription), although the project has become synonymous with the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Anne Hathaway will star in a film version of her novel Verity, and an alleged insider claims that the Oscar-winner needs so create some space from the It Ends With Us.
Anne Hathaway has a very busy year, and the forthcoming Colleen Hoover adaptation is only one of her new projects. We got our first look at Verity in April, and it should be interesting to see how closely it's associated with Blake Lively's infamous movie. A reported insider spoke to In Touch Weekly about the pressure Hathaway is reportedly under for the movie, saying:
While Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. And as such, some folks are wondering if Verity will be overshadowed or connected to that infamous movie adaptation. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, that's a major concern behind the scenes. The same individual was also quoted saying:
You may be asking, what are those other landmines? After all, Hathaway is an acclaimed actress who isn't associated with any beefs or BTS drama. Perhaps its all about It Ends With Us, and the fact that she's promoting so many projects in one year. The anonymous insider went on to share some concerns that are following Verity after the last Collen Hoover movie. They claim:
Prior to the It Ends With Us legal saga beginning, Blake Lively faced some backlash regarding the way she was promoting the movie. Namely her encouraging fans to wear florals in theaters, which some folks thought stood in juxtaposition to the movie's serious story about domestic violence. But Anne Hathaway's reputation is pretty sterling, so I'm not sure I share this alleged source's concerns.
Verity will hit theaters on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how Hathaway promotes the movie.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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