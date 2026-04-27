The First Look At Verity Is Here In All its Spicy, Bloody, Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway Glory

Of the numerous book-to-screen adaptations arriving in theaters this year, the Verity movie from Michael Showalter has to be one of the most anticipated. The popular (to put it mildly) psychological thriller novel written by Colleen Hoover is a real page-turner, and given this first glimpse of the film (finally!), which shows Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles, it looks like we're about to be on the edge of our seats for this one when it arrives on the 2026 movie schedule later this year. .

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What Verity Is About

Verity centers on a writer named Lowen (Dakota Johnson), who's hired to ghostwrite Verity Crawford's book because she's unwell. Lowen isn't just helping out with the writing, she's living with Verity (Anne Hathaway), her husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) and their child while she sorts through the author's notes. During the process, Lowen comes across a manuscript of Verity's that may be autobiographical and contains some very dark, unsettling content, which leads her to question what's true about these people.

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The Teaser Trailer Doesn't Hold Back

As you can see from the teaser trailer, things heat up in this story as Lowen gets to know the people she's living with and working for. The mystery surrounding the manuscript is just part of the drama that unfolds in this mysterious and thrilling tale.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of a spicy moment between Lowen and Jeremy, which turns into a scary, bloody moment between Lowen and Verity, and that's really just the start of the chaos. Darkness ahead... indeed!

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The Latest Colleen Hoover Adaptation

Verity is the next in line among the numerous Colleen Hoover adaptations we've seen in recent years. It follows It Ends With Us, Regretting You and, most recently, Reminders of Him, all of which are based on stand alone novels from the popular author. While Verity is also a stand-alone novel, it also stands out among these other titles in terms of the tone. While there is romance involved in the story, Verity is very much a psychological thriller. (I spent every page of the book needing to know what was true and what wasn't, and how it was all going to end. Based on the teaser, I think we're in for a similar experience with the film.)

If we're looking at recent book adaptations, beyond appealing to those who loved Hoover's book, I have a feeling this one will appeal to those who liked the adaptation of Freida McFadden's The Housemaid.

We still have months to go before Verity hits theaters. The film arrives on October 2, 2026. That gives you plenty of time to read the book, if you haven't already!