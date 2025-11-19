How Author Colleen Hoover Allegedly Responded After Finding Out 'Upsetting' And 'Ridiculous' It Ends With Us Set Stories

It Ends With Us has been making headlines for years now, despite how long it's been since its theatrical run. The book to screen adaptation (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is largely associated with the long legal battle between Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. And now alleged texts messages reveal how author Colleen Hoover reacted to the fallout.

Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios kickstarted a legal saga that's still going on today, including Justin Baldoni's defamation suit. In a new declaration by defendants at Wayfarer acquired by People, Baldoni produced a long text allegedly sent to him by Hoover. It reads:

It just feels like I'm on an island here. I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous. It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess.

The back and forth she's talking about is likely a reference the countless headlines that have surrounded It Ends With Us. While the movie tells a story about domestic violence and generational trauma, the legal drama surrounding the project has arguably dwarfed its actual contents.

It Ends With Us did well critically, and it was praised for its powerful story. The movie has also been popular on Netflix, and there were even early hopes for a sequel that now feel unlikely. Later in the text Colleen Hoover reportedly addressed her relationship with Baldoni and his colleagues, writing:

And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake

While Justin Baldoni's defamation case was tossed out, his legal team is still hard at work. These recently unveiled texts definitely show that, and the ending of Colleen Hoover's message to the actor/filmmaker she seemingly asked to be left out of the ongoing drama, writing:

I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times. I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative, that's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking.

Only time will tell how this declaration by Baldoni's legal team will impact the ongoing situation. But this alleged texts offers a peek behind the curtain on how the author allegedly felt as things played out.

Although even before the back and forth between its stars, it got some backlash related to the marketing. Some took umbrage with Blake Lively's calls for audience to wear florals to theaters, finding it opposed to the movie's serious subject matter.

It Ends With Us can be watched right now on Netflix. At the time of writing this story, Hoover has not issued any response to these alleged texts.