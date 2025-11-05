Justin Baldoni's Lawyers Respond After His Countersuit Was Formally Thrown Out By The Judge

It Ends With Us might have been released, back in August of 2024, the book to screen adaptation has continues to make headlines thanks to the legal battle happening between Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. That saga took another turn this week, as the judge formerly ended Baldoni's countersuit on Halloween. And now his lawyers are responding to all the chatter that's followed as a result.

Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started this situation, and led Baldoni to file a $400 million defamation suit. Back in June that case was throw out, with the filmmaker given the chance to amend the complaint. When that didn't happen the judge formerly ended his countersuit. But apparently he's not giving up entirely, as Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman offered a statement to People which reads:

The truth regarding this case continuously and completely gets distorted in the media. Even something as simple as a procedural update has resulted in a total mischaracterization. At this point, we have to set the record straight: no deadlines were missed. Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights.

There you have it. While there were some reports that the long legal battle had finally reached its end, these comments paint a very different picture. So It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) will seemingly continue to make headlines for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to wait and see if/when Baldoni's lawyers file an appeal of the judge's decision.

While some folks might have thought that the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni might be finally reaching a conclusion, that doesn't appear to be the case. While the It Ends With Us stars are no doubt paying a ton in legal fees, neither party seems to be backing down. Freedman's comments about the situation continued, reading:

In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims. We remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court.

So while Blake Lively's team may be celebrating a legal victory that happened this Halloween, these comments from Baldoni's lawyer paint a different picture. We'll just have to wait and see if/when they appeal the recent judgement, or if a new complaint against the Gossip Girl star end up coming down the pipeline. Because if the above comments are to be believed, the fight isn't over just yet.

In the meantime, Blake Lively is attached to a number of upcoming projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. As for Justin Baldoni, he seemingly doesn't have any movie or TV gigs lined up.