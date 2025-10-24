‘Rarely Was A Film More Aptly Titled.’ Critics Have Seen Regretting You, And They’re Not Holding Back On The Colleen Hoover Adaptation
From the author of It Ends with Us.
Fans of Colleen Hoover saw a win with last year’s book-to-screen adaptation of It Ends with Us, which made big box office bank, despite (or perhaps assisted by) all of the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Will the author go two-for-two on the big screen when Regretting You hits the 2025 movie calendar on October 24? Critics screened the film ahead of its release, and they have strong opinions about the movie’s tone and melodramatic script.
The trailer for Regretting You takes us into the relationship between high school friends Morgan (Allison Williams) and Jonah (Dave Franco) and the whirlwind romance between Morgan’s teenage daughter Clara (McKenna Grace) and Jonah’s student Miller (Mason Thames). Jacob Oller of AV Club gives it a C-, but says all of the clichés suggest some self-awareness, which makes the movie more ridiculous than detestable. Oller writes:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says the film attempts to copy what It Ends with Us did by using soap opera conventions to lure viewers inside its tumultuous relationship, which worked because it was surprising and moving. Regretting You, the critic says, is just cheesy. He continues:
Richard Lawson of THR says having the 30-something actors, including Dave Franco, play 17-year-olds in flashbacks makes Regretting You feel off right from the start, and it never finds a tonal balance between the characters' grief and the love story. It may be enough to end the Colleen Hoover adaptation craze, Lawson says, writing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY also compares this movie to one inspired by Nicholas Sparks, writing that Colleen Hoover aims to “leave no tear unjerked.” The adult half of the movie is “insufferable and overwrought,” Truitt says, as Allison Williams’ talent is wasted. The teens’ story, however, saves it from being a complete loss. The critic rates it 2.5 out of 4 stars and says:
Damon Wise of Deadline agrees with other critics that the movie’s tone is all over the place. It feels like a Hallmark movie with unnecessary ironic smarts, Wise writes, and the cast deserves credit for being able to play it with a straight face. The critic continues:
The critics don’t seem to consider this a worthy follow-up to It Ends with Us, as far as Colleen Hoover stories go, with complaints of tonal imbalance, a melodramatic script and some unintentionally funny (and cringey) moments. The actors are undeniably talented, though, so if you want to give this movie a try, don’t let these reviews stop you. Regretting You hits theaters on Friday, October 24.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
