Justin Baldoni Allegedly Cried Over It Ends With Us Drama In Front Of Hugh Jackman And Taylor Swift (And Other Info From Unsealed Docs)

While It Ends With Us hit theaters back in the summer of 2024, the book to screen adaptation continues to make headlines thanks to legal battle happened with its stars. The movie, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription, is synonymous with the ongoing drama happening between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively (and Ryan Reynolds). And some unsealed documents related to their legal battle claim that both Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were present during a conflict between Baldoni and Reynolds. Let's break it down.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga, with the stakes raising once Justin Baldoni filed his own defamation suit. In a recent report by People, unsealed documents claim that Reynolds had a conflict with Baldoni in the penthouse he shares with Lively and their family. That's where he reportedly confronted him about body-shaming comments made about the Gossip Girl actress. And apparently there was an audience, namely Jackman and Swift.

While Swift's representation denied that she was involved in It Ends With Us other than one of her songs being featured on the soundtrack, this report indicates that she was privy to the drama as it was happening. The alleged incident occurred in April of 2023, where Reynolds reportedly chastised the director/actor for "fat shaming" his wife. And apparently Baldoni was,

... completely embarrassed and apologized and even shared some tears.

Jackman and Swift were also apparently in this apartment at the time of the conflict. Neither of those stars offered People a statement or response to this latest report, but it puts them directly in the conflict that's been raging on for years now. And as such, they could be deemed witnesses if/when the It Ends With Us stars actually meet in court.

While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud and ongoing friendship seems secure, the same cannot be said for Lively and Swift. The pop star's involvement in the legal battle reportedly caused some tension between the former besties, and this new report is just the latest update that could tie the "Fate of Ophelia" to the It Ends With Us drama.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so these type of headlines will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Author Colleen Hoover admitted that the drama has overpowered the subject matter of both the film and the original book. And while Baldoni's defamation case was tossed out, his lawyers have remained committed to the ongoing situation.

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix, and Blake Lively is attached to some upcoming projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. As for Justin Baldoni, no future titles are listed on his IMDb.