'Ryan Was Talking To Me Like A Five-Year Old.' Justin Baldoni Shares How He Felt When Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Confronted Him In Their Home
Here's the latest.
Despite It Ends With Us releasing back in August of 2024, that hasn't stopped the book to screen adaptation from making headlines. The drama is thanks to the legal battle happening between director Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. There's no signs of this saga ending, and texts from Baldoni show his response after having a conflict with the pair of A-listers in their home. Let's break it down.
Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga thats continuing to this day. In response, Baldoni filed his own defamation case against Lively and Reynolds regarding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). The situation has taken another turn, as People acquired court documents showing Baldoni's texts to Rainn Wilson about the movie's drama, and a conversation he had with Lively and Reynolds in their home. The texts read:
This is a reference to the Man Enough Podcast, which is hosted by Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath. It focuses on gender roles and what it's like to be a man in the modern world. Although if these texts are to be believed, this became a point of contention with Lively and Reynolds.
While Baldoni's defamation case was tossed out, it's clear that the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us isn't slowing anytime soon. While we wait to Lively and Baldoni finally meet in court, the latter's texts allege a strong reaction to his discussion with his co-star (and her husband) in their home. More texts read:
This isn't the first time that texts have come up since the It Ends With Us litigation began. For instance, texts between editors claimed that Blake Lively tried to take over the movie's sex scenes. But the ones acquired by people were sent to The Office star Rainn Wilson privately, with Baldoni venting his frustrations. They continue:
It certainly sounds like the director/actor was in some distress as a result of his conversation with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And these texts offer some new context about how/why the legal battle surrounding the movie ended up starting in the first place. While the Gossip Girl star claims that Baldoni's behavior was inappropriate on set, he seems to have similar feelings about her. Yet another text reads:
Despite how long this legal battle has been going on, there's no signs of either person (or their lawyers) slowing down. Baldoni's lawyers are committed to the fight, even after the defamation case was dismissed. And I can only imagine how many headlines will come out once the actors actually meet in court.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix, despite the drama that's surrounding it. While Blake Lively has a few projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, Baldoni doesn't have anything listed on his IMDb at the point of writing this story.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.