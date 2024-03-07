How Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Feels About Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin's (Also Reported) Engagement
Congratulations may be in order!
The past couple of weeks for Dakota Johnson may have a little bit awkward professionally, as critics lambasted her latest movie Madame Web and it’s been a big box office flop. However, the same can’t be said about her personal life, as rumors are circulating that she and partner Chris Martin are engaged after six years of dating. For the duration of their relationship, Johnson has been close to Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, so is everything still copasetic now that the Coldplay singer allegedly plans to tie the knot again?
According to Page Six, Chris Martin reportedly proposed to Dakota Johnson with the approval of the mother of his two children. Gwyneth Paltrow and the 50 Shades of Grey star have been close since Johnson started dating the musician in 2017, with Paltrow saying, “I just adore her.” Years later there still seems to be no drama as Johnson and Martin allegedly take this “inevitable” next step. An insider for Mirror reports:
According to the source, the couple has been engaged for a while now, and though they didn’t specify an exact timeline, there’s been speculation that the two might be ready to take the next step since 2020, when Dakota Johnson was pictured with a large emerald ring on her left ring finger.
Gwyneth Paltrow has said she understands how people might think it’s “weird” that she’s so close to her ex-husband’s partner because it’s “unconventional,” but it’s actually pretty lovely that they can operate so well as a blended family. Chris Martin and Paltrow’s two kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, likely benefit from the friendly situation too, and Dakota Johnson sounds like she couldn’t be happier to have them as her de-facto stepchildren. She recently told Bustle:
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for 11 years before famously announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. The Coldplay frontman started dating Dakota Johnson three years later. In 2018, they all celebrated Thanksgiving together, including Paltrow’s new husband Brad Falchuk, who she had married that September. The couples remained close, even double-dating, and Paltrow allegedly had a hand in getting Martin and Johnson back together after their brief split in 2019.
If the engagement rumors are true, it sounds like there’s nothing but positivity and well-wishes to be found from Gwyneth Paltrow. Now we’ll just have to see if Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ever confirm the good news.
In the meantime, Madame Web is in theaters now, and you can also take a look at our 2024 movie release calendar to see what other movies are headed to theaters soon, including the upcoming Marvel movies.
